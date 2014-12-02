|
|
|
|
|
|
Bernie
|
These people will always be loyal to their homeland first and foremost.
They are only British when it suits.
They should be fucked off, but never will be.
Exactly, its impossible to be Pakistani British, Indian British, Chinese British or any other fucking nationality.
You're either British or not and if you are British and have loyalty to another nation you're a fucking traitor who should hang.
Disgusted when i see the cricket and it's full of cunts born here supporting India/Pakistan/Windies
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
These people will always be loyal to their homeland first and foremost.
They are only British when it suits.
They should be fucked off, but never will be.
Exactly, its impossible to be Pakistani British, Indian British, Chinese British or any other fucking nationality.
You're either British or not and if you are British and have loyalty to another nation you're a fucking traitor who should hang.
Disgusted when i see the cricket and it's full of cunts born here supporting India/Pakistan/Windies
Bit like those born in Middlesbrough but support Manchester United
No, its nothing like that at all.
You don't have Manchester United written on your passport. You don't claim benefits from Manchester United supporters. Men haven't given their lives so that you can support Manchester United.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
These people will always be loyal to their homeland first and foremost.
They are only British when it suits.
They should be fucked off, but never will be.
Exactly, its impossible to be Pakistani British, Indian British, Chinese British or any other fucking nationality.
You're either British or not and if you are British and have loyalty to another nation you're a fucking traitor who should hang.
Disgusted when i see the cricket and it's full of cunts born here supporting India/Pakistan/Windies
Bit like those born in Middlesbrough but support Manchester United
NO IT'S NOT...... YOU STUPID CUNT 👎
AS THICK AS TRIPE LAD 👍😂👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
|
|
|