Bernie

Posts: 5 731 Re: Having a laugh « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:38:24 AM » These people will always be loyal to their homeland first and foremost.



They are only British when it suits.



They should be fucked off, but never will be. Logged

Bernie

Posts: 5 731 Re: Having a laugh « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:01:09 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:30:56 AM Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:38:24 AM These people will always be loyal to their homeland first and foremost.



They are only British when it suits.



They should be fucked off, but never will be.



Exactly, its impossible to be Pakistani British, Indian British, Chinese British or any other fucking nationality.



You're either British or not and if you are British and have loyalty to another nation you're a fucking traitor who should hang.



Disgusted when i see the cricket and it's full of cunts born here supporting India/Pakistan/Windies

Wee_Willie

I am 3rd generation Irish and support England if playing the Micks .... just saying! I guess it is called integration.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 14 985 Re: Having a laugh « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:37:12 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:29:48 AM I am 3rd generation Irish and support England if playing the Micks .... just saying! I guess it is called integration.



I agree with you. I know lots of examples of Irish who have come here for work and their kids often support England. Ive a friend in Italy. His kids were born there and the boy actually supports England.



I agree with you. I know lots of examples of Irish who have come here for work and their kids often support England. Ive a friend in Italy. His kids were born there and the boy actually supports England.

Scots and their kids tend to stay Scotland supporters n my experience

Wee_Willie

I do not know what % of Teessiders are of Irish descent but it must be significant as a result of the Potato Famine exodus but it must be bordering on a majority I would guess ..

Bernie

Posts: 5 731 Re: Having a laugh « Reply #10 on: Today at 08:52:10 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:44:38 AM I do not know what % of Teessiders are of Irish descent but it must be significant as a result of the Potato Famine exodus but it must be bordering on a majority I would guess ..



Nowhere near as many as people will have you belive. There was a thing recently in the Gazette about the top 50 surnames in M'bro and there was very few of Irish origin in there.

MF(c) DOOM

My mate emigrated to Perth, now an australian citizen. He goes to the Ashes games and supports England as do his sons. While they have a liking for the socceroos England are the team they would want to win the world cup. I'll tell him COB think its disgusting

Bobupanddown

Posts: 3 832 Re: Having a laugh « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:05:47 AM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 08:55:18 AM

My mate emigrated to Perth, now an australian citizen. He goes to the Ashes games and supports England as do his sons. While they have a liking for the socceroos England are the team they would want to win the world cup. I'll tell him COB think its disgusting

White English speaking person in goes to white English speaking country shocker!



Got any mates who emigrated to Iraq? Afghanistan? Syria? Pakistan?

How about Algeria? Chad? Mali? Sudan?



Nah, not many white English speaking people moving to none white, none English speaking countries and waving St George crosses, are there?





White English speaking person in goes to white English speaking country shocker!

Got any mates who emigrated to Iraq? Afghanistan? Syria? Pakistan?

How about Algeria? Chad? Mali? Sudan?

Nah, not many white English speaking people moving to none white, none English speaking countries and waving St George crosses, are there?





kippers

Posts: 2 225 Re: Having a laugh « Reply #14 on: Today at 09:20:25 AM » Its not unique to the UK.

I went to a ODI in Sydney, Aus v India.

The crowd was 80% Indian rooting for an away win

LEON TROTSKY

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 324CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: Having a laugh « Reply #15 on: Today at 09:23:45 AM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:20:25 AM Its not unique to the UK.

I went to a ODI in Sydney, Aus v India.

The crowd was 80% Indian rooting for an away win



YES.... BUT YOU WILL FIND NOT MANY OF THEM INDIANS WHERE BORN IN OZ 👎 YES.... BUT YOU WILL FIND NOT MANY OF THEM INDIANS WHERE BORN IN OZ 👎 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡