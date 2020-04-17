Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Laughable CNN
Bobupanddown
Today at 09:05:29 AM


Remember when the BBC pulled the same shit? "27 police injured in peaceful protests"

Its clear as day these are propaganda outfits and not news organsations, the key difference being you are not forced to pay for CNN.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


Reply #1 on: Today at 09:13:33 AM
Pile
Reply #2 on: Today at 12:17:31 PM
Theyre as bad as the bbc.
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #3 on: Today at 02:02:53 PM
The media doesn't present facts - it ignores them and just presents their preferred agenda.

Fuck the lot of them.

 oleary
El Capitan
Reply #4 on: Today at 03:40:04 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:02:53 PM
The media doesn't present facts - it ignores them and just presents their preferred agenda.

Fuck the lot of them.

 oleary



Congratulations.


Can I have the honour of presenting you with your official COB tinfoil hat, young padawan?  :ponce:
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #5 on: Today at 03:45:27 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:40:04 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:02:53 PM
The media doesn't present facts - it ignores them and just presents their preferred agenda.

Fuck the lot of them.

 oleary



Congratulations.


Can I have the honour of presenting you with your official COB tinfoil hat, young padawan?  :ponce:

Do you really believe what you watch on the telly?

 :pd:

I know you are thick but come on.

 

PS: BTW I am talking about the left and the right.  They pick a position then skew the news to defend it at all costs.  There is no fair and impartial journalism anymore.
El Capitan
Reply #6 on: Today at 03:47:16 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:45:27 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:40:04 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:02:53 PM
The media doesn't present facts - it ignores them and just presents their preferred agenda.

Fuck the lot of them.

 oleary



Congratulations.


Can I have the honour of presenting you with your official COB tinfoil hat, young padawan?  :ponce:

Do you really believe what you watch on the telly?

 :pd:

I know you are thick but come on.

 

PS: BTW I am talking about the left and the right.  They pick a position then skew the news to defend it at all costs.  There is no fair and impartial journalism anymore.


RT
Breitbart
Infowars
Guido Fawkes
Red Pill Uni
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #7 on: Today at 03:49:48 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:47:16 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:45:27 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:40:04 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:02:53 PM
The media doesn't present facts - it ignores them and just presents their preferred agenda.

Fuck the lot of them.

 oleary



Congratulations.


Can I have the honour of presenting you with your official COB tinfoil hat, young padawan?  :ponce:

Do you really believe what you watch on the telly?

 :pd:

I know you are thick but come on.

 

PS: BTW I am talking about the left and the right.  They pick a position then skew the news to defend it at all costs.  There is no fair and impartial journalism anymore.


RT
Breitbart
Infowars
Guido Fawkes
Red Pill Uni

Yup.  You can add the BBC to that list as well.  I view them the exact same way.
El Capitan
Reply #8 on: Today at 03:51:46 PM
What about the guardian? 
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #9 on: Today at 04:19:05 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:51:46 PM
What about the guardian? 

Deffo

I have read the guardian (and other papers eg the Daily Heil) for years.  The last couple of years the Guardian has gone off the fucking deep end.  Virtually every article is about pushing of trans, BLM bollocks etc.  The efforts they go to link stories to this shite is unbelievable.  The only thing worth reading in the Guardian now is the crossword and the readers comments - which are often very funny.

The media doesn't report the "news" anymore.  90% of it is opinion pieces often based on no specific news item.

They make money by creating and sustaining conflict and controversy.  They are fueling this BLM clap-trap and creating division - all for views and clicks.  Fuck them.

The following principles of journalism seem pretty sound to me.  Unfortunately, they are broken each and every day by bias and the desire to grab attention.

https://americanpressassociation.com/principles-of-journalism/
Bill Buxton
Reply #10 on: Today at 04:26:29 PM
Best thing is not to give them any of your money,and that applies to the BBC.
