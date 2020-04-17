What about the guardian?
Deffo
I have read the guardian (and other papers eg the Daily Heil) for years. The last couple of years the Guardian has gone off the fucking deep end. Virtually every article is about pushing of trans, BLM bollocks etc. The efforts they go to link stories to this shite is unbelievable. The only thing worth reading in the Guardian now is the crossword and the readers comments - which are often very funny.
The media doesn't report the "news" anymore. 90% of it is opinion pieces often based on no specific news item.
They make money by creating and sustaining conflict and controversy. They are fueling this BLM clap-trap and creating division - all for views and clicks. Fuck them.
The following principles of journalism seem pretty sound to me. Unfortunately, they are broken each and every day by bias and the desire to grab attention.https://americanpressassociation.com/principles-of-journalism/