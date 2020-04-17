Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 3 786





Posts: 3 786 Laughable CNN « on: Today at 09:05:29 AM »



Remember when the BBC pulled the same shit? "27 police injured in peaceful protests"



Its clear as day these are propaganda outfits and not news organsations, the key difference being you are not forced to pay for CNN.



Remember when the BBC pulled the same shit? "27 police injured in peaceful protests"Its clear as day these are propaganda outfits and not news organsations, the key difference being you are not forced to pay for CNN. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China



