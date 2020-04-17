Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 27, 2020, 09:18:23 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Laughable CNN  (Read 31 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 786


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:05:29 AM »


Remember when the BBC pulled the same shit? "27 police injured in peaceful protests"

Its clear as day these are propaganda outfits and not news organsations, the key difference being you are not forced to pay for CNN.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 281


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:13:33 AM »
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 