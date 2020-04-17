Welcome,
August 27, 2020, 09:18:23 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Laughable CNN
Author
Topic: Laughable CNN (Read 31 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 786
Laughable CNN
«
on:
Today
at 09:05:29 AM »
Remember when the BBC pulled the same shit? "27 police injured in peaceful protests"
Its clear as day these are propaganda outfits and not news organsations, the key difference being you are not forced to pay for CNN.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 281
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: Laughable CNN
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:13:33 AM »
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
