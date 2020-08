LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 76 318



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 318CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 IAN WRIGHT 👎 « on: Today at 07:26:44 AM » HAVING A MOAN ON MORNING TV SAYING THEY SHOULD BE MORE BLACK PUNDITS 😠



IN RESPONSE TO THOUSANDS ON TWITTER SAYING IT'S A DISGRACE THAT THEY HAVE GOT RID OF 3 WELL KNOWN WHITE PUNDITS WHO MADE THE SHOW 👍



SKY ARE SAYING IT'S BECAUSE OF COVID AND CUTTING COSTS 👎



YEAH... THAT'S WHY THE BOOKIES HAVE THAT BORING DULL CUNT CLINTON MORRISON AT 1/3 TO BE ONE OF THE PEOPLE TO TAKE OVER 👎😠👎



I WON'T BE WATCHING IT AGAIN 👎 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 12 084





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 084Once in every lifetime Re: IAN WRIGHT 👎 « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:00:20 AM » Sky - Clinton Morrison, Kammy, Micah Richards, Don Goodman, Matt Murray, Alex fucking diabolical scott



BBC - Ian Wright, Ruud Gullit, Jermaine Jenas, Garth Crooks, Dion Dublin, Joleon Lescott, Paul Ince, Jermaine Jenas, alex fucking diabolical scott, Micah Richards.



BTS - Rio Ferdinand, Jermaine Jenas, Paul Ince, Micah Richards. « Last Edit: Today at 09:03:58 AM by RIK MAYALL » Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 648





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 648Pull your socks up Tel. Re: IAN WRIGHT 👎 « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:41:47 AM »







BBC Trainee Broadcast Journalist advert -







and more..







Can you imagine the shit storm and mass outrage amongst the snowflakes and woke wankers if a company posted a job advert that stated "This position is only open to white applicants"?

BBC Radio Traineeship advert -BBC Trainee Broadcast Journalist advert -and more..Can you imagine the shit storm and mass outrage amongst the snowflakes and woke wankers if a company posted a job advert that stated "This position is only open to white applicants"? « Last Edit: Today at 09:44:40 AM by TerryCochranesSocks » Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 76 318



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 318CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: IAN WRIGHT 👎 « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:42:36 AM » THERE NOW OVERTAKING THE WHITE PEOPLE IN NEARLY EVERY SOAP ON TELLY 👎



THEY WILL SOON HAVE THEIR FEET ON OUR HEADS 👍😠😠😠👍 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 295





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 295THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: IAN WRIGHT 👎 « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:32:05 AM »











Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Iíll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 3 817





Posts: 3 817 Re: IAN WRIGHT 👎 « Reply #10 on: Today at 12:10:23 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:41:47 AM







BBC Trainee Broadcast Journalist advert -







and more..







Can you imagine the shit storm and mass outrage amongst the snowflakes and woke wankers if a company posted a job advert that stated "This position is only open to white applicants"?



BBC Radio Traineeship advert -BBC Trainee Broadcast Journalist advert -and more..Can you imagine the shit storm and mass outrage amongst the snowflakes and woke wankers if a company posted a job advert that stated "This position is only open to white applicants"?

It was never about equality, it was about the ethnic cleansing of the white European.



As soon as we are a minority they will slaughter us in the streets, think this is hyperbole? Well what has happened in Zimbabwe and South Africa? White genocide.



It was never about equality, it was about the ethnic cleansing of the white European.As soon as we are a minority they will slaughter us in the streets, think this is hyperbole? Well what has happened in Zimbabwe and South Africa? White genocide. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 3 817





Posts: 3 817 Re: IAN WRIGHT 👎 « Reply #15 on: Today at 07:31:16 PM »



Think they'll over even a tiny amount of the other side of the story? Hahaha of course not you racist working classs scum, you voted for Brexit so now we'll label you all racist ad infinitum.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-53937667





The perpetual victim is whining on again and being given FRONT PAGE coverage by our impartial and unbiased state broadcaster.Think they'll over even a tiny amount of the other side of the story? Hahaha of course not you racist working classs scum, you voted for Brexit so now we'll label you all racist ad infinitum. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China