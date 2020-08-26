Welcome,
August 30, 2020, 01:21:10 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Glen Durrant
Author
Topic: Glen Durrant (Read 637 times)
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 694
Glen Durrant
«
on:
August 26, 2020, 09:01:08 PM »
Sticks it right up em ..........& by god they hate it
tevez
Online
Posts: 236
Re: Glen Durrant
«
Reply #1 on:
August 26, 2020, 09:15:14 PM »
:mido:have it
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 033
Re: Glen Durrant
«
Reply #2 on:
August 26, 2020, 09:55:36 PM »
TOP OF THE LEAGUE
I THOUGHT HE MIGHT STRUGGLE A BIT BUT HE IS PLAYING GREAT SO GLAD HE BEAT FUCKING SHREK THE FAT PRICK
tevez
Online
Posts: 236
Re: Glen Durrant
«
Reply #3 on:
August 27, 2020, 09:36:55 PM »
Well done duzza keep it going son.
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 694
Re: Glen Durrant
«
Reply #4 on:
August 27, 2020, 10:42:57 PM »
Once again opened with a 167 finish , job done again . No other player has come from the BDO & gone anywhere close to what he's doing ............& he is getting better
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 102
Once in every lifetime
Re: Glen Durrant
«
Reply #5 on:
August 27, 2020, 11:07:11 PM »
Barney.....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 999
Re: Glen Durrant
«
Reply #6 on:
August 27, 2020, 11:35:03 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on August 27, 2020, 10:42:57 PM
Once again opened with a 167 finish , job done again . No other player has come from the BDO & gone anywhere close to what he's doing ............& he is getting better
Damn right.
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 694
Re: Glen Durrant
«
Reply #7 on:
August 28, 2020, 10:12:39 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 27, 2020, 11:07:11 PM
Barney.....
Oops forgot him
... Exceptions to the rule these 2.... Most dissappear
boro_boro_boro
Offline
Posts: 48
Re: Glen Durrant
«
Reply #8 on:
August 28, 2020, 11:45:05 AM »
He is the first match on tonight vs Price
absolutely hate the welsh cunt so hope he stuffs him.
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 694
Re: Glen Durrant
«
Reply #9 on:
August 28, 2020, 10:04:08 PM »
Another night .....Another Win
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 962
Re: Glen Durrant
«
Reply #10 on:
August 28, 2020, 10:11:43 PM »
https://youtu.be/U5MUYMb1Ef4
tevez
Online
Posts: 236
Re: Glen Durrant
«
Reply #11 on:
August 28, 2020, 10:25:38 PM »
Best way to shut that horrible cunt up. Well done duzza.
tevez
Online
Posts: 236
Re: Glen Durrant
«
Reply #12 on:
August 28, 2020, 10:54:59 PM »
Anderson looked good tonight.
boro_boro_boro
Offline
Posts: 48
Re: Glen Durrant
«
Reply #13 on:
August 28, 2020, 11:46:55 PM »
Plays Anderson tomorrow... third match on
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 033
Re: Glen Durrant
«
Reply #14 on:
August 28, 2020, 11:49:02 PM »
Quote from: tevez on August 28, 2020, 10:54:59 PM
Anderson looked good tonight.
BOB
boro_boro_boro
Offline
Posts: 48
Re: Glen Durrant
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 09:18:22 PM »
How the fuck he dug that out to a draw is beyond me
tevez
Online
Posts: 236
Re: Glen Durrant
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 01:08:24 AM »
Dug in deep to get a point tonight.
