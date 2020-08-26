Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 29, 2020, 01:16:36 AM
Glen Durrant
Gingerpig
Posts: 692


« on: August 26, 2020, 09:01:08 PM »
Sticks it right up em ..........& by god they hate it  :mido:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
tevez
Posts: 234


« Reply #1 on: August 26, 2020, 09:15:14 PM »
 :mido:have it
monkeyman
Posts: 11 002


« Reply #2 on: August 26, 2020, 09:55:36 PM »
TOP OF THE LEAGUE  :like:
I THOUGHT HE MIGHT STRUGGLE A BIT BUT HE IS PLAYING GREAT SO GLAD HE BEAT FUCKING SHREK THE FAT PRICK  :wanker:
tevez
Posts: 234


« Reply #3 on: August 27, 2020, 09:36:55 PM »
Well done duzza keep it going son.
Gingerpig
Posts: 692


« Reply #4 on: August 27, 2020, 10:42:57 PM »
Once again opened with a 167 finish , job done again . No other player has come from the BDO & gone anywhere close to what he's doing ............& he is getting better   :beer:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 087


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #5 on: August 27, 2020, 11:07:11 PM »
Barney.....
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 997



« Reply #6 on: August 27, 2020, 11:35:03 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on August 27, 2020, 10:42:57 PM
Once again opened with a 167 finish , job done again . No other player has come from the BDO & gone anywhere close to what he's doing ............& he is getting better   :beer:

Damn right.
Gingerpig
Posts: 692


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:12:39 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 27, 2020, 11:07:11 PM
Barney.....

Oops forgot him  :nige:... Exceptions to the rule these 2.... Most dissappear
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
boro_boro_boro

Posts: 44


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:45:05 AM »
He is the first match on tonight vs Price

absolutely hate the welsh cunt so hope he stuffs him.
Gingerpig
Posts: 692


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:04:08 PM »
Another night .....Another Win  :mido:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 960


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:11:43 PM »
https://youtu.be/U5MUYMb1Ef4
Tory Cunt
tevez
Posts: 234


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:25:38 PM »
Best way to shut that horrible cunt up. Well done duzza.
tevez
Posts: 234


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:54:59 PM »
Anderson looked good tonight.
boro_boro_boro

Posts: 44


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:46:55 PM »
Plays Anderson tomorrow... third match on
monkeyman
Posts: 11 002


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:49:02 PM »
Quote from: tevez on Yesterday at 10:54:59 PM
Anderson looked good tonight.
BOB  mcl
