Gingerpig

Posts: 692 Glen Durrant « on: August 26, 2020, 09:01:08 PM » Sticks it right up em ..........& by god they hate it

monkeyman

Re: Glen Durrant « Reply #2 on: August 26, 2020, 09:55:36 PM »

I THOUGHT HE MIGHT STRUGGLE A BIT BUT HE IS PLAYING GREAT SO GLAD HE BEAT FUCKING SHREK THE FAT PRICK TOP OF THE LEAGUEI THOUGHT HE MIGHT STRUGGLE A BIT BUT HE IS PLAYING GREAT SO GLAD HE BEAT FUCKING SHREK THE FAT PRICK

tevez

Re: Glen Durrant « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:36:55 PM » Well done duzza keep it going son.

Gingerpig

Re: Glen Durrant « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:42:57 PM » Once again opened with a 167 finish , job done again . No other player has come from the BDO & gone anywhere close to what he's doing ............& he is getting better

RIK MAYALL

Re: Glen Durrant « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:07:11 PM » Barney.....

boro_boro_boro

Re: Glen Durrant « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:45:05 AM » He is the first match on tonight vs Price



absolutely hate the welsh cunt so hope he stuffs him.