Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 28, 2020, 10:11:36 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Glen Durrant
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Glen Durrant (Read 408 times)
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 692
Glen Durrant
«
on:
August 26, 2020, 09:01:08 PM »
Sticks it right up em ..........& by god they hate it
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
tevez
Offline
Posts: 232
Re: Glen Durrant
«
Reply #1 on:
August 26, 2020, 09:15:14 PM »
:mido:have it
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 000
Re: Glen Durrant
«
Reply #2 on:
August 26, 2020, 09:55:36 PM »
TOP OF THE LEAGUE
I THOUGHT HE MIGHT STRUGGLE A BIT BUT HE IS PLAYING GREAT SO GLAD HE BEAT FUCKING SHREK THE FAT PRICK
Logged
tevez
Offline
Posts: 232
Re: Glen Durrant
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:36:55 PM »
Well done duzza keep it going son.
Logged
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 692
Re: Glen Durrant
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:42:57 PM »
Once again opened with a 167 finish , job done again . No other player has come from the BDO & gone anywhere close to what he's doing ............& he is getting better
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 086
Once in every lifetime
Re: Glen Durrant
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:07:11 PM »
Barney.....
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 997
Re: Glen Durrant
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:35:03 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on
Yesterday
at 10:42:57 PM
Once again opened with a 167 finish , job done again . No other player has come from the BDO & gone anywhere close to what he's doing ............& he is getting better
Damn right.
Logged
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 692
Re: Glen Durrant
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:12:39 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 11:07:11 PM
Barney.....
Oops forgot him
... Exceptions to the rule these 2.... Most dissappear
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
boro_boro_boro
Online
Posts: 43
Re: Glen Durrant
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:45:05 AM »
He is the first match on tonight vs Price
absolutely hate the welsh cunt so hope he stuffs him.
Logged
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 692
Re: Glen Durrant
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:04:08 PM »
Another night .....Another Win
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...