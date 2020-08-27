Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 27, 2020, 11:01:25 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Glen Durrant  (Read 225 times)
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 689


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:01:08 PM »
Sticks it right up em ..........& by god they hate it  :mido:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
tevez
****
Online Online

Posts: 232


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:15:14 PM »
 :mido:have it
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 998


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:55:36 PM »
TOP OF THE LEAGUE  :like:
I THOUGHT HE MIGHT STRUGGLE A BIT BUT HE IS PLAYING GREAT SO GLAD HE BEAT FUCKING SHREK THE FAT PRICK  :wanker:
Logged
tevez
****
Online Online

Posts: 232


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:36:55 PM »
Well done duzza keep it going son.
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 689


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:42:57 PM »
Once again opened with a 167 finish , job done again . No other player has come from the BDO & gone anywhere close to what he's doing ............& he is getting better   :beer:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 