Gingerpig

Online



Posts: 689





Posts: 689 Glen Durrant « on: Yesterday at 09:01:08 PM » Sticks it right up em ..........& by god they hate it Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 10 998





Posts: 10 998 Re: Glen Durrant « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:55:36 PM »

I THOUGHT HE MIGHT STRUGGLE A BIT BUT HE IS PLAYING GREAT SO GLAD HE BEAT FUCKING SHREK THE FAT PRICK TOP OF THE LEAGUEI THOUGHT HE MIGHT STRUGGLE A BIT BUT HE IS PLAYING GREAT SO GLAD HE BEAT FUCKING SHREK THE FAT PRICK Logged

tevez

Online



Posts: 232





Posts: 232 Re: Glen Durrant « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:36:55 PM » Well done duzza keep it going son. Logged