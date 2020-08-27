Welcome,
August 27, 2020
Glen Durrant
Topic: Glen Durrant
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 689
Glen Durrant
Yesterday
at 09:01:08 PM
Sticks it right up em ..........& by god they hate it
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
tevez
Online
Posts: 232
Re: Glen Durrant
Yesterday
at 09:15:14 PM
:mido:have it
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 998
Re: Glen Durrant
Yesterday
at 09:55:36 PM
TOP OF THE LEAGUE
I THOUGHT HE MIGHT STRUGGLE A BIT BUT HE IS PLAYING GREAT SO GLAD HE BEAT FUCKING SHREK THE FAT PRICK
Logged
tevez
Online
Posts: 232
Re: Glen Durrant
Today
at 09:36:55 PM
Well done duzza keep it going son.
Logged
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 689
Re: Glen Durrant
Today
at 10:42:57 PM
Once again opened with a 167 finish , job done again . No other player has come from the BDO & gone anywhere close to what he's doing ............& he is getting better
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
