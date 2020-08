BigNasty

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.





I would build the team around him and Foden,The best young English players i've seen in years.Southgate doesn't seem to think the same. Logged

tunstall

yeh, he's a cracking player Logged

monkeyman

I would build the team around him and Foden,The best young English players i've seen in years.Southgate doesn't seem to think the same.

ANYONE WITH AN HISTORY OF TROUBLE SOUTHGATE WILL IGNORE

THATS PART OF THE REASON HE GOT THE ENGLAND JOB IN THE FIRST PLACE AS FOR GREALISH GOOD PLAYER BUT AN HORRIBLE CUNT AND FODEN NOT FOR ME WE HAVE BETTER ANYONE WITH AN HISTORY OF TROUBLE SOUTHGATE WILL IGNORETHATS PART OF THE REASON HE GOT THE ENGLAND JOB IN THE FIRST PLACE AS FOR GREALISH GOOD PLAYER BUT AN HORRIBLE CUNT AND FODEN NOT FOR ME WE HAVE BETTER Logged

Ural Quntz



I would build the team around him and Foden,The best young English players i've seen in years.Southgate doesn't seem to think the same.



That's why you're not the Manager of any team never mind England



That's why you're not the Manager of any team never mind England

Minge

Posts: 9 545Superstar Re: Jack Grealish « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:33:29 AM » Very good player, needs a big club . Will go on to be an England regular Logged

Wee_Willie

Posts: 9 285 Re: Jack Grealish « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:08:49 AM » But picks Kalvin Phillips - who hasn't even played in the PL. I can't imagine why .. if only Southgate could pick 50% of a player Logged

Pallys bar stool

Posts: 1 Re: Jack Grealish « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:49:06 AM » If he fucks off to Ireland we'll have Southgate to blame. He doesn't have the balls to play him in midfield so he sees him as one of the front 3. Say Greenwood took his place. Madness.



He might be injured now but Maddison I'm not sure has been shunned the same way. Logged