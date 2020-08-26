Welcome,
August 26, 2020, 09:54:45 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
HUGEHAT ON BOREME
Author
Topic: HUGEHAT ON BOREME (Read 152 times)
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 991
HUGEHAT ON BOREME
«
on:
Today
at 08:50:01 PM »
I KNOW ITS ANOTHER THREAD ABOUT THE KNOBS OVER THE ROAD BUT I CANT STOP LAUGHING
HE ASKS ROB WHY HE CANT LOG IN TO THE NEW FORUM
SO ROB ASKS HIM HIS USER NAME
HE REPLIES BIG FLOPPYDONKEYDIKC
ROB IS NOT AMUSED
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 309
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: HUGEHAT ON BOREME
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:55:16 PM »
FUCKING CUNT IS A RIGHT MISERABLE BASTARD WITH NO CRAIC...... MOST WOULD HAVE LAFFED LIKE FUCK 😂😂😂😂😂
https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6147413
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 680
Re: HUGEHAT ON BOREME
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:56:16 PM »
made me giggle
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 010
Re: HUGEHAT ON BOREME
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:01:01 PM »
Hope he doesn't try and registar on here
Usernames totally inappropiate
#alllivesmatter
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 991
Re: HUGEHAT ON BOREME
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:15:19 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on
Today
at 09:01:01 PM
Hope he doesn't try and registar on here
Usernames totally inappropiate
CLEM WILL LIKE HIM
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 688
Re: HUGEHAT ON BOREME
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:15:41 PM »
Nice one rifle
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 591
Re: HUGEHAT ON BOREME
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:19:20 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on
Today
at 09:15:41 PM
Nice one rifle
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 991
Re: HUGEHAT ON BOREME
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:22:41 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 09:19:20 PM
Quote from: Gingerpig on
Today
at 09:15:41 PM
Nice one rifle
WAS IT YOU AGAIN
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 591
Re: HUGEHAT ON BOREME
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:35:12 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 09:22:41 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 09:19:20 PM
Quote from: Gingerpig on
Today
at 09:15:41 PM
Nice one rifle
WAS IT YOU AGAIN
You know me monks I neither confirm or deny
dutch gash
Online
Posts: 167
Re: HUGEHAT ON BOREME
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:41:44 PM »
They found my username offensive even after Id explained that the Dutch part was because I lived in Holland and Gash was what me dad nicknamed me as a kid
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 991
Re: HUGEHAT ON BOREME
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:42:33 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 09:35:12 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 09:22:41 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 09:19:20 PM
Quote from: Gingerpig on
Today
at 09:15:41 PM
Nice one rifle
WAS IT YOU AGAIN
You know me monks I neither confirm or deny
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 991
Re: HUGEHAT ON BOREME
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 09:45:51 PM »
Quote from: dutch gash on
Today
at 09:41:44 PM
They found my username offensive even after Id explained that the Dutch part was because I lived in Holland and Gash was what me dad nicknamed me as a kid
FFS SO YOU HAD TO EXPLAIN YOURSELF
WESTY AND BADDAD ARE PISSED ON POWER A PAIR OF CUNTS WHO NEED THERE COME UPPANCE FUCK EM THEY DONT DESERVE A FORUM
