monkeyman

Online



Posts: 10 991





Posts: 10 991 HUGEHAT ON BOREME « on: Today at 08:50:01 PM »

HE ASKS ROB WHY HE CANT LOG IN TO THE NEW FORUM

SO ROB ASKS HIM HIS USER NAME

HE REPLIES BIG FLOPPYDONKEYDIKC

ROB IS NOT AMUSED I KNOW ITS ANOTHER THREAD ABOUT THE KNOBS OVER THE ROAD BUT I CANT STOP LAUGHINGHE ASKS ROB WHY HE CANT LOG IN TO THE NEW FORUMSO ROB ASKS HIM HIS USER NAMEHE REPLIES BIG FLOPPYDONKEYDIKCROB IS NOT AMUSED Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 309



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 309CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: HUGEHAT ON BOREME « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:55:16 PM »



https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6147413 FUCKING CUNT IS A RIGHT MISERABLE BASTARD WITH NO CRAIC...... MOST WOULD HAVE LAFFED LIKE FUCK 😂😂😂😂😂 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

T_Bone

Offline



Posts: 2 010





Posts: 2 010 Re: HUGEHAT ON BOREME « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:01:01 PM »



Usernames totally inappropiate Hope he doesn't try and registar on hereUsernames totally inappropiate Logged #alllivesmatter

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 688





Posts: 688 Re: HUGEHAT ON BOREME « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:15:41 PM » Nice one rifle Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

dutch gash

Online



Posts: 167





Posts: 167 Re: HUGEHAT ON BOREME « Reply #9 on: Today at 09:41:44 PM » They found my username offensive even after Id explained that the Dutch part was because I lived in Holland and Gash was what me dad nicknamed me as a kid Logged