Re: Who Is The G.O.A.T « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:02:41 PM » I would have said Maradona pre C Ronaldo.



Messi is fucking absolute class but Cristiano trumps him if you want to win a game, he is a pure athlete and born winner. If I had the choice of who to watch in a five a side game Iíd pick Messi but a big part of football is about winning and Cristiano pips him in my opinion.



I donít think thereís enough footage of some of the older players so itís hard to say. Pele was years ahead of the pack but his amazing scoring record is tainted by the domestic opposition he had.