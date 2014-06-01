Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Poll
Question: Get your votes in
Pele - 1 (25%)
Eusebio - 0 (0%)
Best - 0 (0%)
Cruyft - 0 (0%)
Beckenbauer - 0 (0%)
Messi - 1 (25%)
Fat Ronaldo - 0 (0%)
Maradona - 1 (25%)
Ronaldinho - 0 (0%)
Cristiano Ronaldo - 1 (25%)
Total Voters: 4

Author Topic: Who Is The G.O.A.T  (Read 43 times)
RIK MAYALL
Today at 07:50:51 PM
Howay then, get voting fuckers
Ural Quntz
Reply #1 on: Today at 07:54:14 PM
Only if you include Jamie Pollock

G.O.A.T.O.G.

Skinz
Reply #2 on: Today at 07:54:43 PM
Messi if he signs
RIK MAYALL
Reply #3 on: Today at 07:56:55 PM
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 07:54:43 PM
Messi if he signs






If he doesn't who gets ya vote?
Pile
Reply #4 on: Today at 08:02:41 PM
I would have said Maradona pre C Ronaldo.

Messi is fucking absolute class but Cristiano trumps him if you want to win a game, he is a pure athlete and born winner. If I had the choice of who to watch in a five a side game Id pick Messi but a big part of football is about winning and Cristiano pips him in my opinion.

I dont think theres enough footage of some of the older players so its hard to say. Pele was years ahead of the pack but his amazing scoring record is tainted by the domestic opposition he had.
