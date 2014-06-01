Pile

Online



Posts: 40 638







Posts: 40 638

Re: Who Is The G.O.A.T « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:02:41 PM » I would have said Maradona pre C Ronaldo.



Messi is fucking absolute class but Cristiano trumps him if you want to win a game, he is a pure athlete and born winner. If I had the choice of who to watch in a five a side game Id pick Messi but a big part of football is about winning and Cristiano pips him in my opinion.



I dont think theres enough footage of some of the older players so its hard to say. Pele was years ahead of the pack but his amazing scoring record is tainted by the domestic opposition he had.