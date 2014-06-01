Welcome,
August 26, 2020, 08:11:54 PM
Who Is The G.O.A.T
Poll
Question:
Get your votes in
Pele
1 (25%)
Eusebio
0 (0%)
Best
0 (0%)
Cruyft
0 (0%)
Beckenbauer
0 (0%)
Messi
1 (25%)
Fat Ronaldo
0 (0%)
Maradona
1 (25%)
Ronaldinho
0 (0%)
Cristiano Ronaldo
1 (25%)
Total Voters: 4
Author
Topic: Who Is The G.O.A.T (Read 42 times)
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 078
Once in every lifetime
Who Is The G.O.A.T
Today
at 07:50:51 PM »
Howay then, get voting fuckers
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 347
Pack o cunts
Re: Who Is The G.O.A.T
Today
at 07:54:14 PM »
Only if you include Jamie Pollock
G.O.A.T.O.G.
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 449
Re: Who Is The G.O.A.T
Today
at 07:54:43 PM »
Messi if he signs
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 078
Once in every lifetime
Re: Who Is The G.O.A.T
Today
at 07:56:55 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on
Today
at 07:54:43 PM
Messi if he signs
If he doesn't who gets ya vote?
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 638
Re: Who Is The G.O.A.T
Today
at 08:02:41 PM »
I would have said Maradona pre C Ronaldo.
Messi is fucking absolute class but Cristiano trumps him if you want to win a game, he is a pure athlete and born winner. If I had the choice of who to watch in a five a side game Id pick Messi but a big part of football is about winning and Cristiano pips him in my opinion.
I dont think theres enough footage of some of the older players so its hard to say. Pele was years ahead of the pack but his amazing scoring record is tainted by the domestic opposition he had.
