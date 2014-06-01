Welcome,
August 26, 2020, 08:11:53 PM
Faggots are so annoying
Author
Topic: Faggots are so annoying (Read 43 times)
Mickgaz
Faggots are so annoying
«
on:
Today
at 07:41:35 PM »
Everytime I cook them the best part of them stick to the bottom of the tin lovely though especially Mr Brains
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts
Re: Faggots are so annoying
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:44:39 PM »
Prefer savoury ducks myself
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Mickgaz
Re: Faggots are so annoying
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:48:49 PM »
I haven't had savory duck for years off to the butchers tomorrow for some
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime
Re: Faggots are so annoying
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:58:59 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 07:41:35 PM
Everytime Matty fucks them the best part of them stick to the bottom of the rim lovely though especially Mr Brains
fixed
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
