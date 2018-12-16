Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 28, 2020, 03:24:59 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports  (Read 1364 times)
McStuff
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 209



View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 01:44:54 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:43:25 PM
Bring back Jimmy Hill.

Woke up this morning, Got a big chin. It's not that much of a problem to be honest. I won't base an entire musical genre on it
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 852


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 01:48:21 PM »
Go on then, provide us with evidence of why/how you know this?

Tommo, Le Tiss and Nicholas (along with Kammy and Jeff) have been stalwarts of the Soccer Saturday platform making it wildly successful.
There is the mid-week program to experiment with new faces and concepts, remember getting rid of Hammond, May and Clarkson was such a massive success for the BBC?

You dip in and out? This is this first time i've seen you post on this site and as such your opinion is as worthless as dog shyte.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 993



View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 01:52:19 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:43:25 PM
Bring back Jimmy Hill.

...and Benny
Logged
McStuff
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 209



View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 01:58:26 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:48:21 PM
Go on then, provide us with evidence of why/how you know this?

Tommo, Le Tiss and Nicholas (along with Kammy and Jeff) have been stalwarts of the Soccer Saturday platform making it wildly successful.
There is the mid-week program to experiment with new faces and concepts, remember getting rid of Hammond, May and Clarkson was such a massive success for the BBC?

You dip in and out? This is this first time i've seen you post on this site and as such your opinion is as worthless as dog shyte.

I was posting here from day one mate, I just left when it became what it is today.

They're not experimenting with new concepts, you are only allowed X number of people in any studio at sky and Soccer Saturday and soccer special (your midweek example) have a pool of crew and talent greater than X... hense numbers being reduced and contracts not being renewed. The show can't have that many guests and comply with Covid practices.

I work in TV.
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 658



View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 02:01:14 PM »
So if its about reducing numbers they wont be replaced?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 739

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 02:11:50 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 02:01:14 PM
So if its about reducing numbers they wont be replaced?

Exactly. Be a fuckin black asian disabled tranny recruitment drive going on as we speak.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 982


View Profile
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 02:13:48 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 02:11:50 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 02:01:14 PM
So if its about reducing numbers they wont be replaced?

Exactly. Be a fuckin black asian disabled tranny recruitment drive going on as we speak.

 :homer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 653


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 02:15:15 PM »
"Hense" ?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
McStuff
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 209



View Profile
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 02:15:27 PM »
The show will look different, Covid has forced their hand in to changing up the format. There can't be that many of them on screen at a time so they won't be "replaced". Covid has forced the change and Sky dont need to commit to a long contract for 4 guys every Saturday, they have kept the one they want.

My guess (and it is a guess, but an informed one) is they may have a new element of 1 guest pundit which the old guys can be booked for ad hoc, or they may choose to try fresher faces for the new format or a mix of both, time will tell.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 982


View Profile
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 02:18:39 PM »
The only ridiculous thing about all this is that Paul fucking Merson is the one they retained on a permanent contract  charles
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
McStuff
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 209



View Profile
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 02:20:48 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:18:39 PM
The only ridiculous thing about all this is that Paul fucking Merson is the one they retained on a permanent contract  charles

This!
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 852


View Profile
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 02:21:44 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:18:39 PM
The only ridiculous thing about all this is that Paul fucking Merson is the one they retained on a permanent contract  charles

I think that's one thing we can all agree on  :like:
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 653


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 02:23:20 PM »
Scott Minto also booted off Sky Sports.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 852


View Profile
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 02:23:54 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:23:20 PM
Scott Minto also booted off Sky Sports.

No great loss.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
McStuff
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 209



View Profile
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 02:28:30 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:23:20 PM
Scott Minto also booted off Sky Sports.

First time I met Minto he found out I was a boro fan and said
"Shame, if I'd known I'd have brought my FA cup medal to show you"

  rava

Other than that, nice bloke.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 653


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 02:29:30 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:18:39 PM
The only ridiculous thing about all this is that Paul fucking Merson is the one they retained on a permanent contract  charles

Merson ticks the mental health box for them. Just the ethnicity, physical disability and sexuality boxes to tick and they could do all those with two tactical signings..
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 852


View Profile
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 02:36:15 PM »
Quote from: McStuff on Yesterday at 02:28:30 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:23:20 PM
Scott Minto also booted off Sky Sports.

First time I met Minto he found out I was a boro fan and said
"Shame, if I'd known I'd have brought my FA cup medal to show you"

  rava

Other than that, nice bloke.

Oh, you're a runner.  klins

Now it all makes sense.  mcl
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 079



View Profile
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 02:47:33 PM »
Merson will be ok.  He's a lesbian.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 905


View Profile
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 04:55:22 PM »
Old saying, "if you sup with the devil", I'll leave that there!
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 296


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 05:07:18 PM »
Quote from: McStuff on Yesterday at 01:58:26 PM


I work in TV.








Nick Small Cock 
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 993



View Profile
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 05:55:43 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 02:36:15 PM
Quote from: McStuff on Yesterday at 02:28:30 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:23:20 PM
Scott Minto also booted off Sky Sports.

First time I met Minto he found out I was a boro fan and said
"Shame, if I'd known I'd have brought my FA cup medal to show you"

  rava

Other than that, nice bloke.

Oh, you're a runner.  klins

Now it all makes sense.  mcl

Hes in prison making all this up
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 658



View Profile
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 05:57:11 PM »
Too many bobs on here, someones gonna have to go. Ill put a poll up.  charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 993



View Profile
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 06:01:05 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 05:57:11 PM
Too many bobs on here, someones gonna have to go. Ill put a poll up.  charles

Only allow me and faux Bob to vote. Hes that fucking daft Ill win two nil
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 299



View Profile
« Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 06:46:25 PM »
Quote from: McStuff on Yesterday at 01:42:41 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:37:21 PM
Quote from: McStuff on Yesterday at 11:51:32 AM
People need to go go why not lose the people who haven't kicked a ball in 40 years

17, 24 and 34 years. For accuracy.

Apologies for my hyperbole, but you get my point, they're not current and sky"s most recent success with pundits has been Jamie and Gary. They're looking for more of that than a Linekar or a Lawro.

Jamie spitty Carragher - he should have been sacked a while ago
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 370


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #74 on: Yesterday at 07:16:59 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:13:48 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 02:11:50 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 02:01:14 PM
So if its about reducing numbers they wont be replaced?

Exactly. Be a fuckin black asian disabled tranny recruitment drive going on as we speak.

 :homer:

Not gay though - that would be a step too far

 
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 852


View Profile
« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 07:19:45 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 06:01:05 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 05:57:11 PM
Too many bobs on here, someones gonna have to go. Ill put a poll up.  charles

Only allow me and faux Bob to vote. Hes that fucking daft Ill win two nil

Only one of us has served at her Majesties pleasure bucko and it certainly wasn't me.
 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 299



View Profile
« Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 08:29:22 PM »
Channel 4 is planning a "Black Takeover Day" where shows will star only black talent  souey


Is this down economic reasons ...???? 
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 852


View Profile
« Reply #77 on: Yesterday at 09:41:29 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:29:22 PM
Channel 4 is planning a "Black Takeover Day" where shows will star only black talent  souey


Is this down economic reasons ...???? 

Its getting you used to being second class citizens in your own country.

That's what white working class people are.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 188


View Profile
« Reply #78 on: Yesterday at 09:52:12 PM »
 cry
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 852


View Profile
« Reply #79 on: Yesterday at 10:05:28 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:52:12 PM
cry

Nice one, remembered your login this time.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 909


View Profile
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 10:08:32 PM »
 cry

BEER ME DYCHEY CHOOCHOO  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 653


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #81 on: Today at 10:15:03 AM »
Jeff Stelling is now considering quitting after "best mates" sacked.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 993



View Profile
« Reply #82 on: Today at 10:16:43 AM »
The three that are going are seriously dull as. Would be a pity if Sterling left but, hey, the king is dead..etc
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 299



View Profile
« Reply #83 on: Today at 10:19:12 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:15:03 AM
Jeff Stelling is now considering quitting after "best mates" sacked.





Didnt Jeff get the McStuff memo ??
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 852


View Profile
« Reply #84 on: Today at 11:08:03 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:16:43 AM
The three that are going are seriously dull as. Would be a pity if Sterling left but, hey, the king is dead..etc

Yeah, so dull they turned a previous schedule graveyard into a thriving popular show.

Do fuck off you cretin.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 993



View Profile
« Reply #85 on: Today at 12:41:58 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:08:03 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:16:43 AM
The three that are going are seriously dull as. Would be a pity if Sterling left but, hey, the king is dead..etc

Yeah, so dull they turned a previous schedule graveyard into a thriving popular show.

Do fuck off you cretin.


Have you voted for me yet, dumb cunt? Do you really find Thompson interesting? The subject matter of the show makes It popular, + in my view, Jeff Stelling.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 852


View Profile
« Reply #86 on: Today at 01:30:43 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:41:58 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:08:03 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:16:43 AM
The three that are going are seriously dull as. Would be a pity if Sterling left but, hey, the king is dead..etc

Yeah, so dull they turned a previous schedule graveyard into a thriving popular show.

Do fuck off you cretin.


Have you voted for me yet, dumb cunt? Do you really find Thompson interesting? The subject matter of the show makes It popular, + in my view, Jeff Stelling.

I suppose we'll see when they fill its ranks with Sue Smith, Aluko and Sanderson.

Wanna bet on the ratings?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 982


View Profile
« Reply #87 on: Today at 01:42:13 PM »
who is Sanderson? Tessa?  charles
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
PoliteDwarf
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 540


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #88 on: Today at 02:01:31 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:13:48 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 02:11:50 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 02:01:14 PM
So if its about reducing numbers they wont be replaced?

Exactly. Be a fuckin black asian disabled tranny recruitment drive going on as we speak.

 :homer:

Buck  :like:
Logged
CoB scum
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 653


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #89 on: Today at 02:06:34 PM »
Lianne

I believe she drinks from the furry cup.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 852


View Profile
« Reply #90 on: Today at 02:22:25 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:06:34 PM
Lianne

I believe she drinks from the furry cup.



You think? 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 653


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #91 on: Today at 02:24:24 PM »
 
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 852


View Profile
« Reply #92 on: Today at 02:32:52 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:24:24 PM


Thunder would.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 079



View Profile
« Reply #93 on: Today at 03:13:50 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:32:52 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:24:24 PM


Thunder would.

Why is her head on fire?

 mick
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 