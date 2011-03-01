|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
The three that are going are seriously dull as. Would be a pity if Sterling left but, hey, the king is dead..etc
Yeah, so dull they turned a previous schedule graveyard into a thriving popular show.
Do fuck off you cretin.
Have you voted for me yet, dumb cunt? Do you really find Thompson interesting? The subject matter of the show makes It popular, + in my view, Jeff Stelling.
I suppose we'll see when they fill its ranks with Sue Smith, Aluko and Sanderson.
Wanna bet on the ratings?
|
|
|
|
Logged