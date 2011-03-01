Welcome,
August 27, 2020, 02:51:39 PM
Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Author
Topic: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
McStuff
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks
Today
at 01:43:25 PM
Bring back Jimmy Hill.
Woke up this morning, Got a big chin. It's not that much of a problem to be honest. I won't base an entire musical genre on it
Bobupanddown
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Go on then, provide us with evidence of why/how you know this?
Tommo, Le Tiss and Nicholas (along with Kammy and Jeff) have been stalwarts of the Soccer Saturday platform making it wildly successful.
There is the mid-week program to experiment with new faces and concepts, remember getting rid of Hammond, May and Clarkson was such a massive success for the BBC?
You dip in and out? This is this first time i've seen you post on this site and as such your opinion is as worthless as dog shyte.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks
Today
at 01:43:25 PM
Bring back Jimmy Hill.
...and Benny
McStuff
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Quote from: Bobupanddown
Today
at 01:48:21 PM
Go on then, provide us with evidence of why/how you know this?
Tommo, Le Tiss and Nicholas (along with Kammy and Jeff) have been stalwarts of the Soccer Saturday platform making it wildly successful.
There is the mid-week program to experiment with new faces and concepts, remember getting rid of Hammond, May and Clarkson was such a massive success for the BBC?
You dip in and out? This is this first time i've seen you post on this site and as such your opinion is as worthless as dog shyte.
I was posting here from day one mate, I just left when it became what it is today.
They're not experimenting with new concepts, you are only allowed X number of people in any studio at sky and Soccer Saturday and soccer special (your midweek example) have a pool of crew and talent greater than X... hense numbers being reduced and contracts not being renewed. The show can't have that many guests and comply with Covid practices.
I work in TV.
Pile
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
So if its about reducing numbers they wont be replaced?
RedSteel
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Quote from: Pile
Today
at 02:01:14 PM
So if its about reducing numbers they wont be replaced?
Exactly. Be a fuckin black asian disabled tranny recruitment drive going on as we speak.
El Capitan
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Quote from: RedSteel
Today
at 02:11:50 PM
Quote from: Pile
Today
at 02:01:14 PM
So if its about reducing numbers they wont be replaced?
Exactly. Be a fuckin black asian disabled tranny recruitment drive going on as we speak.
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
"Hense" ?
McStuff
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
The show will look different, Covid has forced their hand in to changing up the format. There can't be that many of them on screen at a time so they won't be "replaced". Covid has forced the change and Sky dont need to commit to a long contract for 4 guys every Saturday, they have kept the one they want.
My guess (and it is a guess, but an informed one) is they may have a new element of 1 guest pundit which the old guys can be booked for ad hoc, or they may choose to try fresher faces for the new format or a mix of both, time will tell.
El Capitan
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
The only ridiculous thing about all this is that Paul fucking Merson is the one they retained on a permanent contract
McStuff
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Quote from: El Capitan
Today
at 02:18:39 PM
The only ridiculous thing about all this is that Paul fucking Merson is the one they retained on a permanent contract
This!
Bobupanddown
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Quote from: El Capitan
Today
at 02:18:39 PM
The only ridiculous thing about all this is that Paul fucking Merson is the one they retained on a permanent contract
I think that's one thing we can all agree on
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Scott Minto also booted off Sky Sports.
Bobupanddown
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks
Today
at 02:23:20 PM
Scott Minto also booted off Sky Sports.
No great loss.
McStuff
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks
Today
at 02:23:20 PM
Scott Minto also booted off Sky Sports.
First time I met Minto he found out I was a boro fan and said
"Shame, if I'd known I'd have brought my FA cup medal to show you"
Other than that, nice bloke.
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Quote from: El Capitan
Today
at 02:18:39 PM
The only ridiculous thing about all this is that Paul fucking Merson is the one they retained on a permanent contract
Merson ticks the mental health box for them. Just the ethnicity, physical disability and sexuality boxes to tick and they could do all those with two tactical signings..
Bobupanddown
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Quote from: McStuff
Today
at 02:28:30 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks
Today
at 02:23:20 PM
Scott Minto also booted off Sky Sports.
First time I met Minto he found out I was a boro fan and said
"Shame, if I'd known I'd have brought my FA cup medal to show you"
Other than that, nice bloke.
Oh, you're a runner.
Now it all makes sense.
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Merson will be ok. He's a lesbian.
