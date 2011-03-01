Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 27, 2020, 02:51:39 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports  (Read 948 times)
McStuff
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 209



View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Today at 01:44:54 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:43:25 PM
Bring back Jimmy Hill.

Woke up this morning, Got a big chin. It's not that much of a problem to be honest. I won't base an entire musical genre on it
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 811


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Today at 01:48:21 PM »
Go on then, provide us with evidence of why/how you know this?

Tommo, Le Tiss and Nicholas (along with Kammy and Jeff) have been stalwarts of the Soccer Saturday platform making it wildly successful.
There is the mid-week program to experiment with new faces and concepts, remember getting rid of Hammond, May and Clarkson was such a massive success for the BBC?

You dip in and out? This is this first time i've seen you post on this site and as such your opinion is as worthless as dog shyte.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 974



View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Today at 01:52:19 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:43:25 PM
Bring back Jimmy Hill.

...and Benny
Logged
McStuff
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 209



View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Today at 01:58:26 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:48:21 PM
Go on then, provide us with evidence of why/how you know this?

Tommo, Le Tiss and Nicholas (along with Kammy and Jeff) have been stalwarts of the Soccer Saturday platform making it wildly successful.
There is the mid-week program to experiment with new faces and concepts, remember getting rid of Hammond, May and Clarkson was such a massive success for the BBC?

You dip in and out? This is this first time i've seen you post on this site and as such your opinion is as worthless as dog shyte.

I was posting here from day one mate, I just left when it became what it is today.

They're not experimenting with new concepts, you are only allowed X number of people in any studio at sky and Soccer Saturday and soccer special (your midweek example) have a pool of crew and talent greater than X... hense numbers being reduced and contracts not being renewed. The show can't have that many guests and comply with Covid practices.

I work in TV.
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 646



View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Today at 02:01:14 PM »
So if its about reducing numbers they wont be replaced?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 727

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Today at 02:11:50 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 02:01:14 PM
So if its about reducing numbers they wont be replaced?

Exactly. Be a fuckin black asian disabled tranny recruitment drive going on as we speak.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 964


View Profile
« Reply #56 on: Today at 02:13:48 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 02:11:50 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 02:01:14 PM
So if its about reducing numbers they wont be replaced?

Exactly. Be a fuckin black asian disabled tranny recruitment drive going on as we speak.

 :homer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 646


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #57 on: Today at 02:15:15 PM »
"Hense" ?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
McStuff
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 209



View Profile
« Reply #58 on: Today at 02:15:27 PM »
The show will look different, Covid has forced their hand in to changing up the format. There can't be that many of them on screen at a time so they won't be "replaced". Covid has forced the change and Sky dont need to commit to a long contract for 4 guys every Saturday, they have kept the one they want.

My guess (and it is a guess, but an informed one) is they may have a new element of 1 guest pundit which the old guys can be booked for ad hoc, or they may choose to try fresher faces for the new format or a mix of both, time will tell.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 964


View Profile
« Reply #59 on: Today at 02:18:39 PM »
The only ridiculous thing about all this is that Paul fucking Merson is the one they retained on a permanent contract  charles
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
McStuff
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 209



View Profile
« Reply #60 on: Today at 02:20:48 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:18:39 PM
The only ridiculous thing about all this is that Paul fucking Merson is the one they retained on a permanent contract  charles

This!
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 811


View Profile
« Reply #61 on: Today at 02:21:44 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:18:39 PM
The only ridiculous thing about all this is that Paul fucking Merson is the one they retained on a permanent contract  charles

I think that's one thing we can all agree on  :like:
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 646


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #62 on: Today at 02:23:20 PM »
Scott Minto also booted off Sky Sports.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 811


View Profile
« Reply #63 on: Today at 02:23:54 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:23:20 PM
Scott Minto also booted off Sky Sports.

No great loss.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
McStuff
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 209



View Profile
« Reply #64 on: Today at 02:28:30 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:23:20 PM
Scott Minto also booted off Sky Sports.

First time I met Minto he found out I was a boro fan and said
"Shame, if I'd known I'd have brought my FA cup medal to show you"

  rava

Other than that, nice bloke.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 646


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #65 on: Today at 02:29:30 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:18:39 PM
The only ridiculous thing about all this is that Paul fucking Merson is the one they retained on a permanent contract  charles

Merson ticks the mental health box for them. Just the ethnicity, physical disability and sexuality boxes to tick and they could do all those with two tactical signings..
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 811


View Profile
« Reply #66 on: Today at 02:36:15 PM »
Quote from: McStuff on Today at 02:28:30 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:23:20 PM
Scott Minto also booted off Sky Sports.

First time I met Minto he found out I was a boro fan and said
"Shame, if I'd known I'd have brought my FA cup medal to show you"

  rava

Other than that, nice bloke.

Oh, you're a runner.  klins

Now it all makes sense.  mcl
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 060



View Profile
« Reply #67 on: Today at 02:47:33 PM »
Merson will be ok.  He's a lesbian.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 