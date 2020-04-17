Welcome,
August 27, 2020, 01:05:01 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Topic: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.
Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
... Merson keeps his job.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
I'm cancelling my Sky subscription when my deal ends. I'll never pay them again after all this BLM activist shit.
Fuck SKy and the wankers who work there.
Fuck SKy and the wankers who work there.
RiversideRifle
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
To be replaced by Sue Smith and Alex Scott
Westlane_rightwinger
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Merson is a marginally better Alccie.
El Capitan
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Bobupanddown
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
El Capitan
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Which one my owld bedwetting fruit?
Bobupanddown
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
El Capitan
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Youll have to narrow it down a bit
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Why have they been sacked?
T_Bone
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Didn't mind Le Tiss but could never get away with the dower scotch cunt and big nose
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
El Capitan
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Bobupanddown
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Oldfield
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
El Capitan
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
No, I have been sacked from every single job I have ever had. Didnt you see me post about it on Facebook??
Creepy OddCunt at it again
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
OK.... why have they not had their contracts renewed?
El Capitan
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Just a freshen up I think
They did it on the cricket coverage recently with Gower and Botham
Oldfield
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Who sacked me then? And where from?
And what the fuck is a commercial manager? Sounds shite
El Capitan
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Its probably fair enough if they did sack me actually... since I didnt even know I was working there
RedSteel
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
tunstall
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Clinton Morrison
SmogOnTour
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
I like Alex Scott. I think she's a very good pundit and clearly makes the effort to talk about football, rather than just blabbering on and stating the obvious like so many other do.
I've seen Micah Richards being tipped too and wonder why, as whilst he's a nice enough lad, he's an incoherent mess and spends too much time giggling like buffoon. BBC and BT need to bin him off as well.
Itchy_ring
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Only bad thing about this is that they didnt cull a few more, Merson should deffo have gone. Dont mind Tiss but hes not a big loss the others are piss poor.
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
We get Robbie Mustoe over here.
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
I KNOW LOADS UP IN ARMS OVER IT....GONNA CANCEL THERE SKY SUBSCRIPTION
IT'S A CASE OF GET THE WHITES OUT......AND BRING IN THE BLACKS AND EVEN MORE SPLITARSES
Wee_Willie
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
MLT has made it clear he does not support BLM and made that clear on twatter.
I guess the other two share the same opinion and have stated that publicly somehow.
This cancel culture is absolutely shocking.
I cancelled Sky recently. They can fuck off.
At least Gibson has taken a stance against this Marxist movement...
El Capitan
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
sockets
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Sky Australia is the best
McStuff
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
The reason they've been let go is because there isn't enough space to run soccer saturday the way they used to and maintain social distancing on the studio floor. There are maximum numbers allowed in any studio at any given time and this conflicts with soccer sat. Kammy hasn't had his contract renewed for goals on sunday either but no ones talking about that as it doesn't fit with the narrative or agenda.
The studios have been rebuilt and restructured to make social distance and live sport work, there is less space to run a lot of sports remotely... shows are being cancelled/streamlined. People need to go go why not lose the people who haven't kicked a ball in 40 years and go with the ex pros who have more current game time under their belts. 18 years is a good run for people like Tommo, it's just their time to be replaced.
El Capitan
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Bobupanddown
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
El Capitan
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Like they did on sky cricket when they binned off Gower and Botham? They just gave Ward and Key more prominent roles
(FYI Key and Ward are white, male, non-bummers)
Youre just desperately scrambling round looking for something to be offended by, like the classic RWNJ snowflake you are
Bobupanddown
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
El Capitan
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
So, so angry when youre stupid arguments get ripped to pieces
McStuff
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Oldfield
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Bobupanddown
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Nice dodge of the question.
Bernie
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
