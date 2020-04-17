Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports  (Read 797 times)
... Merson keeps his job.
I'm cancelling my Sky subscription when my deal ends. I'll never pay them again after all this BLM activist shit.

Fuck SKy and the wankers who work there.
To be replaced by Sue Smith and Alex Scott  :alf:
Merson is a marginally better Alccie.
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:17:18 PM
I'm cancelling my Sky subscription when my deal ends. I'll never pay them again after all this BLM activist shit.

Fuck SKy and the wankers who work there.



 cry cry cry
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:22:22 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:17:18 PM
I'm cancelling my Sky subscription when my deal ends. I'll never pay them again after all this BLM activist shit.

Fuck SKy and the wankers who work there.



 cry cry cry

You forgot to login with your other account 

Which one my owld bedwetting fruit?  :ponce:
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:27:50 PM
Which one my owld bedwetting fruit?  :ponce:

The one that replies with  cry cry cry after all my posts. The one who only posts on here when backing you up after you've taken another message board shoeing,  you know, that one? 
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:30:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:27:50 PM
Which one my owld bedwetting fruit?  :ponce:

The one that replies with  cry cry cry after all my posts.



Youll have to narrow it down a bit  :pd:
Why have they been sacked?

 :pd:
Didn't mind Le Tiss but could never get away with the dower scotch cunt and big nose  
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:17:18 PM
I'm cancelling my Sky subscription when my deal ends. I'll never pay them again after all this BLM activist shit.

Fuck SKy and the wankers who work there.


 :bc: :bc: :bc:

Good lad. Make a stand
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:46:20 PM
Why have they been sacked?

 :pd:


Dont think theyve been sacked... just not had their contracts renewed
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:46:20 PM
Why have they been sacked?

 :pd:

to make way for some dykes who know fuck all about mens football.
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:02:33 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:46:20 PM
Why have they been sacked?

 :pd:


Dont think theyve been sacked... just not had their contracts renewed

Was that your excuse after literally every where you worked let you go

Oh they didnt renew my contract

What an absolute weapon you are

 :basil: monkey
No, I have been sacked from every single job I have ever had. Didnt you see me post about it on Facebook??




 :basil: :basil: Creepy OddCunt at it again  klins klins
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:02:33 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:46:20 PM
Why have they been sacked?

 :pd:


Dont think theyve been sacked... just not had their contracts renewed

OK....  why have they not had their contracts renewed?

 :pd:

I know about LeTiss and BLM etc - is it related to that for him or all of them?
Just a freshen up I think  :pd:




They did it on the cricket coverage recently with Gower and Botham
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:21:32 PM
No, I have been sacked from every single job I have ever had. Didnt you see me post about it on Facebook??




 :basil: :basil: Creepy OddCunt at it again  klins klins

No, i happen to know the people who sacked you...... you even begged Huntsman for a chance to be a Commercial Manager and they told you to fuck right off too...... sacked off by the council too (your fellow lefties thought you were shite too)


 monkey :basil:
Who sacked me then? And where from?  :jackanory:


And what the fuck is a commercial manager? Sounds shite  :basil:
Its probably fair enough if they did sack me actually... since I didnt even know I was working there  :nige:
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 06:18:08 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:21:32 PM
No, I have been sacked from every single job I have ever had. Didnt you see me post about it on Facebook??




 :basil: :basil: Creepy OddCunt at it again  klins klins

No, i happen to know the people who sacked you...... you even begged Huntsman for a chance to be a Commercial Manager and they told you to fuck right off too...... sacked off by the council too (your fellow lefties thought you were shite too)


 monkey :basil:

The Mormons fuck you off kid  :matty: 
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:46:20 PM
Why have they been sacked?

 :pd:


TO BE REPLACED BY.....

1.SOMEONE BLACK
2. A SPLITARSE
3.  SOMEONE GAY WITH A DISABILITY

👍👍👍
Clinton Morrison

:pd:
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 04:17:51 PM
To be replaced by Sue Smith and Alex Scott  :alf:

I like Alex Scott. I think she's a very good pundit and clearly makes the effort to talk about football, rather than just blabbering on and stating the obvious like so many other do.

I've seen Micah Richards being tipped too and wonder why, as whilst he's a nice enough lad, he's an incoherent mess and spends too much time giggling like buffoon. BBC and BT need to bin him off as well.
Only bad thing about this is that they didnt cull a few more, Merson should deffo have gone. Dont mind Tiss but hes not a big loss the others are piss poor.
We get Robbie Mustoe over here.

 :alastair:
I KNOW LOADS UP IN ARMS OVER IT....GONNA CANCEL THERE SKY SUBSCRIPTION   :like:


IT'S A CASE OF GET THE WHITES OUT......AND BRING IN THE BLACKS AND EVEN MORE SPLITARSES    :unlike:
MLT has made it clear he does not support BLM and made that clear on twatter.

I guess the other two share the same opinion and have stated that publicly somehow.

This cancel culture is absolutely shocking.

I cancelled Sky recently. They can fuck off.

At least Gibson has taken a stance against this Marxist movement...
 cry cry
Sky Australia is the best  :like:
The reason they've been let go is because there isn't enough space to run soccer saturday the way they used to and maintain social distancing on the studio floor. There are maximum numbers allowed in any studio at any given time and this conflicts with soccer sat. Kammy hasn't had his contract renewed for goals on sunday either but no ones talking about that as it doesn't fit with the narrative or agenda.

The studios have been rebuilt and restructured to make social distance and live sport work, there is less space to run a lot of sports remotely... shows are being cancelled/streamlined. People need to go go why not lose the people who haven't kicked a ball in 40 years and go with the ex pros who have more current game time under their belts. 18 years is a good run for people like Tommo, it's just their time to be replaced.
Quote from: McStuff on Today at 11:51:32 AM
The reason they've been let go is because there isn't enough space to run soccer saturday the way they used to and maintain social distancing on the studio floor. There are maximum numbers allowed in any studio at any given time and this conflicts with soccer sat. Kammy hasn't had his contract renewed for goals on sunday either but no ones talking about that as it doesn't fit with the narrative or agenda.

The studios have been rebuilt and restructured to make social distance and live sport work, there is less space to run a lot of sports remotely... shows are being cancelled/streamlined. People need to go go why not lose the people who haven't kicked a ball in 40 years and go with the ex pros who have more current game time under their belts. 18 years is a good run for people like Tommo, it's just their time to be replaced.



Yeah... but, but...  cry cry :grace:
Logged
Quote from: McStuff on Today at 11:51:32 AM
The reason they've been let go is because there isn't enough space to run soccer saturday the way they used to and maintain social distancing on the studio floor.

Quote from: McStuff on Today at 11:51:32 AM
18 years is a good run for people like Tommo, it's just their time to be replaced.

Are you confused? Are they being replaced or have the contracts not been renewed for Covid restrictions?

We all know they'll be replaced with black lesbians, Sky is riddled with BLM fuck-tards.

Fuck Sky.
Like they did on sky cricket when they binned off Gower and Botham? They just gave Ward and Key more prominent roles


(FYI Key and Ward are white, male, non-bummers)





Youre just desperately scrambling round looking for something to be offended by, like the classic RWNJ snowflake you are  :like:
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:19:56 PM
Like they did on sky cricket when they binned off Gower and Botham? They just gave Ward and Key more prominent roles


(FYI Key and Ward are white, male, non-bummers)


Youre just desperately scrambling round looking for something to be offended by, like the classic RWNJ snowflake you are  :like:

I wasn't asking you the question, you cat bumming retard.

But it is typical of you to ignore every other piece of corroborating evidence on this thread, stick to one point and still fail miserably to make a meaningful contribution.

So, so angry when youre stupid arguments get ripped to pieces  :meltdown:
Logged
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:15:33 PM
Sky is riddled with BLM fuck-tards.

When were you last in Osterley? I didnt realise you were a regular at sky studios?
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:27:45 PM
So, so angry when youre stupid arguments get ripped to pieces  :meltdown:

Says Angry Sacky McSackface........

 klins monkey :basil:
Quote from: McStuff on Today at 12:28:10 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:15:33 PM
Sky is riddled with BLM fuck-tards.

When were you last in Osterley? I didnt realise you were a regular at sky studios?

Nice dodge of the question.

I don't need to be anywhere to watch Sky broadcasts and understand the organisation has filled its ranks with over privileged BLM-social justice warrior media types.
Logged
Quote from: McStuff on Today at 11:51:32 AM
The reason they've been let go is because there isn't enough space to run soccer saturday the way they used to and maintain social distancing on the studio floor. There are maximum numbers allowed in any studio at any given time and this conflicts with soccer sat. Kammy hasn't had his contract renewed for goals on sunday either but no ones talking about that as it doesn't fit with the narrative or agenda.

The studios have been rebuilt and restructured to make social distance and live sport work, there is less space to run a lot of sports remotely... shows are being cancelled/streamlined. People need to go go why not lose the people who haven't kicked a ball in 40 years and go with the ex pros who have more current game time under their belts. 18 years is a good run for people like Tommo, it's just their time to be replaced.

Maybe - we'll soon see if you are right.

Persdonally i suspect that they will be replaced by more "diverse" candidates
