August 27, 2020, 07:13:11 AM
Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 631


Pull your socks up Tel.


Yesterday at 04:12:30 PM



... Merson keeps his job.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:15:00 PM by TerryCochranesSocks
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 780


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:17:18 PM
I'm cancelling my Sky subscription when my deal ends. I'll never pay them again after all this BLM activist shit.

Fuck SKy and the wankers who work there.
Logged
RiversideRifle
Posts: 591


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:17:51 PM
To be replaced by Sue Smith and Alex Scott  :alf:
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 733


Fred West ruined my wife


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:20:05 PM
Merson is a marginally better Alccie.
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 42 948


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:22:22 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:17:18 PM
I'm cancelling my Sky subscription when my deal ends. I'll never pay them again after all this BLM activist shit.

Fuck SKy and the wankers who work there.



 cry cry cry
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 780


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:25:25 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:22:22 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:17:18 PM
I'm cancelling my Sky subscription when my deal ends. I'll never pay them again after all this BLM activist shit.

Fuck SKy and the wankers who work there.



 cry cry cry

You forgot to login with your other account 

Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 42 948


Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:27:50 PM
Which one my owld bedwetting fruit?  :ponce:
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 780


Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:30:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:27:50 PM
Which one my owld bedwetting fruit?  :ponce:

The one that replies with  cry cry cry after all my posts. The one who only posts on here when backing you up after you've taken another message board shoeing,  you know, that one? 
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 42 948


Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:31:25 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:30:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:27:50 PM
Which one my owld bedwetting fruit?  :ponce:

The one that replies with  cry cry cry after all my posts.



Youll have to narrow it down a bit  :pd:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 053



Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:46:20 PM
Why have they been sacked?

 :pd:
Logged
T_Bone
Posts: 2 010


Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:54:47 PM
Didn't mind Le Tiss but could never get away with the dower scotch cunt and big nose  
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 966



Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:58:45 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:17:18 PM
I'm cancelling my Sky subscription when my deal ends. I'll never pay them again after all this BLM activist shit.

Fuck SKy and the wankers who work there.


 :bc: :bc: :bc:

Good lad. Make a stand
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 42 948


Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:02:33 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:46:20 PM
Why have they been sacked?

 :pd:


Dont think theyve been sacked... just not had their contracts renewed
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 780


Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:05:11 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:46:20 PM
Why have they been sacked?

 :pd:

to make way for some dykes who know fuck all about mens football.
Logged
Oldfield
Posts: 936



Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:19:57 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:02:33 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:46:20 PM
Why have they been sacked?

 :pd:


Dont think theyve been sacked... just not had their contracts renewed

Was that your excuse after literally every where you worked let you go

Oh they didnt renew my contract

What an absolute weapon you are

 :basil: monkey
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 42 948


Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:21:32 PM
No, I have been sacked from every single job I have ever had. Didnt you see me post about it on Facebook??




 :basil: :basil: Creepy OddCunt at it again  klins klins
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 053



Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:52:24 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:02:33 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:46:20 PM
Why have they been sacked?

 :pd:


Dont think theyve been sacked... just not had their contracts renewed

OK....  why have they not had their contracts renewed?

 :pd:

I know about LeTiss and BLM etc - is it related to that for him or all of them?
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 42 948


Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:09:50 PM
Just a freshen up I think  :pd:




They did it on the cricket coverage recently with Gower and Botham
Logged
Oldfield
Posts: 936



Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:18:08 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:21:32 PM
No, I have been sacked from every single job I have ever had. Didnt you see me post about it on Facebook??




 :basil: :basil: Creepy OddCunt at it again  klins klins

No, i happen to know the people who sacked you...... you even begged Huntsman for a chance to be a Commercial Manager and they told you to fuck right off too...... sacked off by the council too (your fellow lefties thought you were shite too)


 monkey :basil:
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 42 948


Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:32:45 PM
Who sacked me then? And where from?  :jackanory:


And what the fuck is a commercial manager? Sounds shite  :basil:
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 42 948


Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:34:44 PM
Its probably fair enough if they did sack me actually... since I didnt even know I was working there  :nige:
Logged
RedSteel
Posts: 9 725

UTB


Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:45:47 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 06:18:08 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:21:32 PM
No, I have been sacked from every single job I have ever had. Didnt you see me post about it on Facebook??




 :basil: :basil: Creepy OddCunt at it again  klins klins

No, i happen to know the people who sacked you...... you even begged Huntsman for a chance to be a Commercial Manager and they told you to fuck right off too...... sacked off by the council too (your fellow lefties thought you were shite too)


 monkey :basil:

The Mormons fuck you off kid  :matty: 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 312

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:48:06 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:46:20 PM
Why have they been sacked?

 :pd:


TO BE REPLACED BY.....

1.SOMEONE BLACK
2. A SPLITARSE
3.  SOMEONE GAY WITH A DISABILITY

👍👍👍
Logged
tunstall
Posts: 3 680


Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:57:21 PM
Clinton Morrison

:pd:
Logged
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 731


Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:55:37 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 04:17:51 PM
To be replaced by Sue Smith and Alex Scott  :alf:

I like Alex Scott. I think she's a very good pundit and clearly makes the effort to talk about football, rather than just blabbering on and stating the obvious like so many other do.

I've seen Micah Richards being tipped too and wonder why, as whilst he's a nice enough lad, he's an incoherent mess and spends too much time giggling like buffoon. BBC and BT need to bin him off as well.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 698


Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:01:30 PM
Only bad thing about this is that they didnt cull a few more, Merson should deffo have gone. Dont mind Tiss but hes not a big loss the others are piss poor.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 053



Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:24:37 PM
We get Robbie Mustoe over here.

 :alastair:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 312

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


Reply #27 on: Today at 06:03:34 AM
I KNOW LOADS UP IN ARMS OVER IT....GONNA CANCEL THERE SKY SUBSCRIPTION   :like:


IT'S A CASE OF GET THE WHITES OUT......AND BRING IN THE BLACKS AND EVEN MORE SPLITARSES    :unlike:
Logged
