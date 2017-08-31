Welcome,
August 26, 2020, 11:29:15 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Author
Topic: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
TerryCochranesSocks
Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
... Merson keeps his job.
Bobupanddown
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
I'm cancelling my Sky subscription when my deal ends. I'll never pay them again after all this BLM activist shit.
Fuck SKy and the wankers who work there.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RiversideRifle
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
To be replaced by Sue Smith and Alex Scott
Westlane_rightwinger
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Merson is a marginally better Alccie.
El Capitan
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 04:17:18 PM
I'm cancelling my Sky subscription when my deal ends. I'll never pay them again after all this BLM activist shit.
Fuck SKy and the wankers who work there.
Bobupanddown
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:22:22 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 04:17:18 PM
I'm cancelling my Sky subscription when my deal ends. I'll never pay them again after all this BLM activist shit.
Fuck SKy and the wankers who work there.
You forgot to login with your other account
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Which one my owld bedwetting fruit?
Bobupanddown
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:27:50 PM
Which one my owld bedwetting fruit?
The one that replies with
after all my posts. The one who only posts on here when backing you up after you've taken another message board shoeing, you know, that one?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 04:30:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:27:50 PM
Which one my owld bedwetting fruit?
The one that replies with
after all my posts.
Youll have to narrow it down a bit
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Why have they been sacked?
T_Bone
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Didn't mind Le Tiss but could never get away with the dower scotch cunt and big nose
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 04:17:18 PM
I'm cancelling my Sky subscription when my deal ends. I'll never pay them again after all this BLM activist shit.
Fuck SKy and the wankers who work there.
Good lad. Make a stand
El Capitan
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 04:46:20 PM
Why have they been sacked?
Dont think theyve been sacked... just not had their contracts renewed
Bobupanddown
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 04:46:20 PM
Why have they been sacked?
to make way for some dykes who know fuck all about mens football.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Oldfield
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:02:33 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 04:46:20 PM
Why have they been sacked?
Dont think theyve been sacked... just not had their contracts renewed
Was that your excuse after literally every where you worked let you go
Oh they didnt renew my contract
What an absolute weapon you are
El Capitan
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
No, I have been sacked from every single job I have ever had. Didnt you see me post about it on Facebook??
Creepy OddCunt at it again
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:02:33 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 04:46:20 PM
Why have they been sacked?
Dont think theyve been sacked... just not had their contracts renewed
OK.... why have they not had their contracts renewed?
I know about LeTiss and BLM etc - is it related to that for him or all of them?
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Just a freshen up I think
They did it on the cricket coverage recently with Gower and Botham
Oldfield
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:21:32 PM
No, I have been sacked from every single job I have ever had. Didnt you see me post about it on Facebook??
Creepy OddCunt at it again
No, i happen to know the people who sacked you...... you even begged Huntsman for a chance to be a Commercial Manager and they told you to fuck right off too...... sacked off by the council too (your fellow lefties thought you were shite too)
El Capitan
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Who sacked me then? And where from?
And what the fuck is a commercial manager? Sounds shite
El Capitan
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Its probably fair enough if they did sack me actually... since I didnt even know I was working there
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Quote from: Oldfield on
Today
at 06:18:08 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:21:32 PM
No, I have been sacked from every single job I have ever had. Didnt you see me post about it on Facebook??
Creepy OddCunt at it again
No, i happen to know the people who sacked you...... you even
begged Huntsman for a chance to be a Commercial Manager and they told you to fuck right off too......
sacked off by the council too (your fellow lefties thought you were shite too)
The Mormons fuck you off kid
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 04:46:20 PM
Why have they been sacked?
TO BE REPLACED BY.....
1.SOMEONE BLACK
2. A SPLITARSE
3. SOMEONE GAY WITH A DISABILITY
👍👍👍
tunstall
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Clinton Morrison
SmogOnTour
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 04:17:51 PM
To be replaced by Sue Smith and Alex Scott
I like Alex Scott. I think she's a very good pundit and clearly makes the effort to talk about football, rather than just blabbering on and stating the obvious like so many other do.
I've seen Micah Richards being tipped too and wonder why, as whilst he's a nice enough lad, he's an incoherent mess and spends too much time giggling like buffoon. BBC and BT need to bin him off as well.
Itchy_ring
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Only bad thing about this is that they didnt cull a few more, Merson should deffo have gone. Dont mind Tiss but hes not a big loss the others are piss poor.
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
We get Robbie Mustoe over here.
