Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 26, 2020, 06:28:58 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports (Read 283 times)
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 631
Pull your socks up Tel.
Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
on:
Today
at 04:12:30 PM »
... Merson keeps his job.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 04:15:00 PM by TerryCochranesSocks
»
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 768
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:17:18 PM »
I'm cancelling my Sky subscription when my deal ends. I'll never pay them again after all this BLM activist shit.
Fuck SKy and the wankers who work there.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 587
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:17:51 PM »
To be replaced by Sue Smith and Alex Scott
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Online
Posts: 733
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:20:05 PM »
Merson is a marginally better Alccie.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 946
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:22:22 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 04:17:18 PM
I'm cancelling my Sky subscription when my deal ends. I'll never pay them again after all this BLM activist shit.
Fuck SKy and the wankers who work there.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 768
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:25:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:22:22 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 04:17:18 PM
I'm cancelling my Sky subscription when my deal ends. I'll never pay them again after all this BLM activist shit.
Fuck SKy and the wankers who work there.
You forgot to login with your other account
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 946
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:27:50 PM »
Which one my owld bedwetting fruit?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 768
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:30:00 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:27:50 PM
Which one my owld bedwetting fruit?
The one that replies with
after all my posts. The one who only posts on here when backing you up after you've taken another message board shoeing, you know, that one?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 946
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:31:25 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 04:30:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:27:50 PM
Which one my owld bedwetting fruit?
The one that replies with
after all my posts.
Youll have to narrow it down a bit
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 051
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:46:20 PM »
Why have they been sacked?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 009
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:54:47 PM »
Didn't mind Le Tiss but could never get away with the dower scotch cunt and big nose
Logged
#alllivesmatter
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 965
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 04:58:45 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 04:17:18 PM
I'm cancelling my Sky subscription when my deal ends. I'll never pay them again after all this BLM activist shit.
Fuck SKy and the wankers who work there.
Good lad. Make a stand
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 946
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 05:02:33 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 04:46:20 PM
Why have they been sacked?
Dont think theyve been sacked... just not had their contracts renewed
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 768
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 05:05:11 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 04:46:20 PM
Why have they been sacked?
to make way for some dykes who know fuck all about mens football.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Oldfield
Online
Posts: 936
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 05:19:57 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:02:33 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 04:46:20 PM
Why have they been sacked?
Dont think theyve been sacked... just not had their contracts renewed
Was that your excuse after literally every where you worked let you go
Oh they didnt renew my contract
What an absolute weapon you are
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 946
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 05:21:32 PM »
No, I have been sacked from every single job I have ever had. Didnt you see me post about it on Facebook??
Creepy OddCunt at it again
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 051
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 05:52:24 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:02:33 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 04:46:20 PM
Why have they been sacked?
Dont think theyve been sacked... just not had their contracts renewed
OK.... why have they not had their contracts renewed?
I know about LeTiss and BLM etc - is it related to that for him or all of them?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 946
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 06:09:50 PM »
Just a freshen up I think
They did it on the cricket coverage recently with Gower and Botham
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Oldfield
Online
Posts: 936
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 06:18:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:21:32 PM
No, I have been sacked from every single job I have ever had. Didnt you see me post about it on Facebook??
Creepy OddCunt at it again
No, i happen to know the people who sacked you...... you even begged Huntsman for a chance to be a Commercial Manager and they told you to fuck right off too...... sacked off by the council too (your fellow lefties thought you were shite too)
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...