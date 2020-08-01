Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 26, 2020, 04:40:12 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports (Read 72 times)
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 631
Pull your socks up Tel.
Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
on:
Today
at 04:12:30 PM »
... Merson keeps his job.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 04:15:00 PM by TerryCochranesSocks
»
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 766
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:17:18 PM »
I'm cancelling my Sky subscription when my deal ends. I'll never pay them again after all this BLM activist shit.
Fuck SKy and the wankers who work there.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 587
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:17:51 PM »
To be replaced by Sue Smith and Alex Scott
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Online
Posts: 732
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:20:05 PM »
Merson is a marginally better Alccie.
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 940
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:22:22 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 04:17:18 PM
I'm cancelling my Sky subscription when my deal ends. I'll never pay them again after all this BLM activist shit.
Fuck SKy and the wankers who work there.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 766
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:25:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:22:22 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 04:17:18 PM
I'm cancelling my Sky subscription when my deal ends. I'll never pay them again after all this BLM activist shit.
Fuck SKy and the wankers who work there.
You forgot to login with your other account
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 940
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:27:50 PM »
Which one my owld bedwetting fruit?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 766
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:30:00 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:27:50 PM
Which one my owld bedwetting fruit?
The one that replies with
after all my posts. The one who only posts on here when backing you up after you've taken another message board shoeing, you know, that one?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 940
Re: Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:31:25 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 04:30:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:27:50 PM
Which one my owld bedwetting fruit?
The one that replies with
after all my posts.
Youll have to narrow it down a bit
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...