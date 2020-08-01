Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 26, 2020, 04:40:12 PM
Le Tiss, Nicholas and Thommo - sacked by Sky Sports
TerryCochranesSocks
« on: Today at 04:12:30 PM »



... Merson keeps his job.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:17:18 PM »
I'm cancelling my Sky subscription when my deal ends. I'll never pay them again after all this BLM activist shit.

Fuck SKy and the wankers who work there.
RiversideRifle
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:17:51 PM »
To be replaced by Sue Smith and Alex Scott  :alf:
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:20:05 PM »
Merson is a marginally better Alccie.
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:22:22 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:17:18 PM
I'm cancelling my Sky subscription when my deal ends. I'll never pay them again after all this BLM activist shit.

Fuck SKy and the wankers who work there.



 cry cry cry
Bobupanddown
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:25:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:22:22 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:17:18 PM
I'm cancelling my Sky subscription when my deal ends. I'll never pay them again after all this BLM activist shit.

Fuck SKy and the wankers who work there.



 cry cry cry

You forgot to login with your other account 

El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:27:50 PM »
Which one my owld bedwetting fruit?  :ponce:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:30:00 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:27:50 PM
Which one my owld bedwetting fruit?  :ponce:

The one that replies with  cry cry cry after all my posts. The one who only posts on here when backing you up after you've taken another message board shoeing,  you know, that one? 
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:31:25 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:30:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:27:50 PM
Which one my owld bedwetting fruit?  :ponce:

The one that replies with  cry cry cry after all my posts.



Youll have to narrow it down a bit  :pd:
