Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 26, 2020, 10:52:56 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
£5.8 Million
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: £5.8 Million (Read 18 times)
Bernie
Online
Posts: 5 713
£5.8 Million
«
on:
Today
at 10:46:19 AM »
Not cvollected in countil tax in Boro alone.
Add in all the other councils in the area and it's a fucking fortune.
Remember than next time they are bleating about "Tory Cuts"
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/millions-council-tax-going-uncollected-18829609
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 299
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: £5.8 Million
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:48:52 AM »
I STILL OWE 3K FROM WHEN I LIVED IN STAINTON VILLAGE 👍😂😂😂👍
THE LETTERS STOPPED ABOUT 2 YEARS BACK WHEN I TOLD EM TO FUCK OFF 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 3 945
Re: £5.8 Million
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:50:26 AM »
I moved into my new gaff and the first letter I got was a council tax bill.
The fookers are watching me.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...