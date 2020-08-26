Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 26, 2020
News:

Author Topic: £5.8 Million  (Read 17 times)
« on: Today at 10:46:19 AM »
Not cvollected in countil tax in Boro alone.

Add in all the other councils in the area and it's a fucking fortune.

Remember than next time they are bleating about "Tory Cuts" 

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/millions-council-tax-going-uncollected-18829609
Logged
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:48:52 AM »
I STILL OWE 3K FROM WHEN I LIVED IN STAINTON VILLAGE  👍😂😂😂👍

THE LETTERS STOPPED ABOUT 2 YEARS BACK WHEN I TOLD EM TO FUCK OFF  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:50:26 AM »
I moved into my new gaff and the first letter I got was a council tax bill.

The fookers are watching me.
Logged
