Itchy_ring
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
It is cause and effect - the cause is the racial division and violence this BLM movement is creating, more so in the US it seems. This is the effect.
If it was my 17 year old faced with a bunch of violent fascists I would prefer him to defend himself rather than coil up on the road and be killed.
You supporters of such fascist movements must be so proud.
Would you expect your 17 year old to be roaming the streets miles away from home carrying a semi automatic?
Squarewheelbike
SWB tends to go really quiet when he runs out of his stock phrases to post.
No, just go offline as I've got better things to do.
stages to sweep?
I wish, very therapeutic and calming sweeping a stage properly. You should give it a go sometime Bob, maybe it would stop you being permanently angry!
And the cock sucking?
I'll leave that to you, whatever floats your boat! I won't judge.
Squarewheelbike
Bobupanddown
I assume you're parroting leftist bollocks now?
He lived 15 minutes drive away, saying that makes it sound like he travelled for hours to get there.
Wee_Willie
The point is whether I'd want my son to defend himself if in a life/death situation. Yes I would. And the last time I looked, it is BLM that is stirring all the shit.
Squarewheelbike
So not white policemen shooting unarmed black men in the back? Seven times!
Wee_Willie
Are you overlooking on the black on white, black on black and BLM on non Marxists violence and murders?
Pile
Of course he is.
Ural Quntz
Correction - Four times
He missed with three
