Wee_Willie

Online



Posts: 9 290







Posts: 9 290

Re: All because they want want Trump out « Reply #60 on: Today at 07:03:08 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 06:56:22 PM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 06:42:23 PM Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 02:42:41 PM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:03:22 AM Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!



It is cause and effect - the cause is the racial division and violence this BLM movement is creating, more so in the US it seems. This is the effect.



If it was my 17 year old faced with a bunch of violent fascists I would prefer him to defend himself rather than coil up on the road and be killed.



You supporters of such fascist movements must be so proud.

It is cause and effect - the cause is the racial division and violence this BLM movement is creating, more so in the US it seems. This is the effect.If it was my 17 year old faced with a bunch of violent fascists I would prefer him to defend himself rather than coil up on the road and be killed.You supporters of such fascist movements must be so proud.

Would you expect your 17 year old to be roaming the streets miles away from home carrying a semi automatic?

Would you expect your 17 year old to be roaming the streets miles away from home carrying a semi automatic?

The point is whether I'd want my son to defend himself if in a life/death situation. Yes I would. And the last time I looked, it is BLM that is stirring all the shit.

The point is whether I'd want my son to defend himself if in a life/death situation. Yes I would. And the last time I looked, it is BLM that is stirring all the shit.

So not white policemen shooting unarmed black men in the back? Seven times!

So not white policemen shooting unarmed black men in the back? Seven times!

Are you overlooking on the black on white, black on black and BLM on non Marxists violence and murders? Are you overlooking on the black on white, black on black and BLM on non Marxists violence and murders?