August 27, 2020, 07:53:03 PM
Author Topic: All because they want want Trump out  (Read 846 times)
Itchy_ring
« Reply #50 on: Today at 02:42:41 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:03:22 AM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!

It is cause and effect - the cause is the racial division and violence this BLM movement is creating, more so in the US it seems. This is the effect.

If it was my 17 year old faced with a bunch of violent fascists I would prefer him to defend himself rather than coil up on the road and be killed.   

You supporters of such fascist movements must be so proud.

Would you expect your 17 year old to be roaming the streets miles away from home carrying a semi automatic?  
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #51 on: Today at 02:43:48 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:40:24 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 02:35:19 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:16:02 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 02:13:56 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 01:00:40 AM
SWB tends to go really quiet when he runs out of his stock phrases to post.

No, just go offline as I've got better things to do.

stages to sweep?  :nige:

I wish, very therapeutic and calming sweeping a stage properly. You should give it a go sometime Bob, maybe it would stop you being permanently angry!

And the cock sucking?

I'll leave that to you, whatever floats your boat! I won't judge.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #52 on: Today at 02:46:18 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:12:08 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:06:11 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:37:58 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?

No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?

No he wasn't , he crossed State lines.
SmogOnTour
« Reply #53 on: Today at 02:48:30 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 02:13:56 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 01:00:40 AM
SWB tends to go really quiet when he runs out of his stock phrases to post.

No, just go offline as I've got better things to do.

What you mean is your inconsistent arguments and nonsense questions got pulled part.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #54 on: Today at 02:53:04 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 02:46:18 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:12:08 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:06:11 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:37:58 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?

No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?

No he wasn't , he crossed State lines.

I assume you're parroting leftist bollocks now?

He lived 15 minutes drive away, saying that makes it sound like he travelled for hours to get there.
 
Bobupanddown
« Reply #55 on: Today at 02:53:29 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 02:48:30 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 02:13:56 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 01:00:40 AM
SWB tends to go really quiet when he runs out of his stock phrases to post.

No, just go offline as I've got better things to do.

What you mean is your inconsistent arguments and nonsense questions got pulled part.

That's exactly what he means.  :nige:
maggiethatcherrulesok
« Reply #56 on: Today at 03:02:12 PM »
And each side gets deeper and deeper entrenched in their views.


The time to pick a side is gone.   I know whose side Im on and it isnt criminals, rioters, paedos, lefty nazis.

Its getting towards civil war levels in the US.   If I was there Id be crushing some lefty scumbags skull as well.

Hopefully it wont come to that in the uk and they will be stamped out before it gets really messy
sockets
Welch
« Reply #57 on: Today at 04:37:39 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:41:41 PM
Confirmation of the dead nonce.

https://www.rt.com/usa/499205-kenosha-shooting-victim-id/

Fuck him.










Good news  :alastair:

Only good nonce is a dead one   jc :like:

Added bonus being lefty slime 
Wee_Willie
« Reply #58 on: Today at 06:42:23 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 02:42:41 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:03:22 AM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!

It is cause and effect - the cause is the racial division and violence this BLM movement is creating, more so in the US it seems. This is the effect.

If it was my 17 year old faced with a bunch of violent fascists I would prefer him to defend himself rather than coil up on the road and be killed.   

You supporters of such fascist movements must be so proud.

Would you expect your 17 year old to be roaming the streets miles away from home carrying a semi automatic?  

The point is whether I'd want my son to defend himself if in a life/death situation. Yes I would. And the last time I looked, it is BLM that is stirring all the shit.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #59 on: Today at 06:56:22 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 06:42:23 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 02:42:41 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:03:22 AM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!

It is cause and effect - the cause is the racial division and violence this BLM movement is creating, more so in the US it seems. This is the effect.

If it was my 17 year old faced with a bunch of violent fascists I would prefer him to defend himself rather than coil up on the road and be killed.   

You supporters of such fascist movements must be so proud.

Would you expect your 17 year old to be roaming the streets miles away from home carrying a semi automatic?  

The point is whether I'd want my son to defend himself if in a life/death situation. Yes I would. And the last time I looked, it is BLM that is stirring all the shit.

So not white policemen shooting unarmed black men in the back?     Seven times!
Wee_Willie
« Reply #60 on: Today at 07:03:08 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 06:56:22 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 06:42:23 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 02:42:41 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:03:22 AM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!

It is cause and effect - the cause is the racial division and violence this BLM movement is creating, more so in the US it seems. This is the effect.

If it was my 17 year old faced with a bunch of violent fascists I would prefer him to defend himself rather than coil up on the road and be killed.   

You supporters of such fascist movements must be so proud.

Would you expect your 17 year old to be roaming the streets miles away from home carrying a semi automatic?  

The point is whether I'd want my son to defend himself if in a life/death situation. Yes I would. And the last time I looked, it is BLM that is stirring all the shit.

So not white policemen shooting unarmed black men in the back?     Seven times!

Are you overlooking on the black on white, black on black and BLM on non Marxists violence and murders?
Pile
« Reply #61 on: Today at 07:19:29 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:03:08 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 06:56:22 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 06:42:23 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 02:42:41 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:03:22 AM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!

It is cause and effect - the cause is the racial division and violence this BLM movement is creating, more so in the US it seems. This is the effect.

If it was my 17 year old faced with a bunch of violent fascists I would prefer him to defend himself rather than coil up on the road and be killed.   

You supporters of such fascist movements must be so proud.

Would you expect your 17 year old to be roaming the streets miles away from home carrying a semi automatic?  

The point is whether I'd want my son to defend himself if in a life/death situation. Yes I would. And the last time I looked, it is BLM that is stirring all the shit.

So not white policemen shooting unarmed black men in the back?     Seven times!

Are you overlooking on the black on white, black on black and BLM on non Marxists violence and murders?
Of course he is.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #62 on: Today at 07:22:22 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 06:56:22 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 06:42:23 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 02:42:41 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:03:22 AM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!

It is cause and effect - the cause is the racial division and violence this BLM movement is creating, more so in the US it seems. This is the effect.

If it was my 17 year old faced with a bunch of violent fascists I would prefer him to defend himself rather than coil up on the road and be killed.   

You supporters of such fascist movements must be so proud.

Would you expect your 17 year old to be roaming the streets miles away from home carrying a semi automatic?  

The point is whether I'd want my son to defend himself if in a life/death situation. Yes I would. And the last time I looked, it is BLM that is stirring all the shit.

So not white policemen shooting unarmed black men in the back?     Seven times!

Correction - Four times

He missed with three

 :alf:
Skinz
« Reply #63 on: Today at 07:34:19 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:41:41 PM
Confirmation of the dead nonce.

https://www.rt.com/usa/499205-kenosha-shooting-victim-id/

Fuck him.


https://leakreality.com/video/7704/blm-rioter-in-kenosha-wi-shot-in-the-head
plazmuh
« Reply #64 on: Today at 07:44:39 PM »
