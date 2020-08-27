Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 27, 2020
Author Topic: All because they want want Trump out  (Read 696 times)
Itchy_ring
« Reply #50 on: Today at 02:42:41 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:03:22 AM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!

It is cause and effect - the cause is the racial division and violence this BLM movement is creating, more so in the US it seems. This is the effect.

If it was my 17 year old faced with a bunch of violent fascists I would prefer him to defend himself rather than coil up on the road and be killed.   

You supporters of such fascist movements must be so proud.

Would you expect your 17 year old to be roaming the streets miles away from home carrying a semi automatic?  
Logged
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #51 on: Today at 02:43:48 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:40:24 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 02:35:19 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:16:02 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 02:13:56 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 01:00:40 AM
SWB tends to go really quiet when he runs out of his stock phrases to post.

No, just go offline as I've got better things to do.

stages to sweep?  :nige:

I wish, very therapeutic and calming sweeping a stage properly. You should give it a go sometime Bob, maybe it would stop you being permanently angry!

And the cock sucking?

I'll leave that to you, whatever floats your boat! I won't judge.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #52 on: Today at 02:46:18 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:12:08 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:06:11 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:37:58 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?

No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?

No he wasn't , he crossed State lines.
Logged
SmogOnTour
« Reply #53 on: Today at 02:48:30 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 02:13:56 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 01:00:40 AM
SWB tends to go really quiet when he runs out of his stock phrases to post.

No, just go offline as I've got better things to do.

What you mean is your inconsistent arguments and nonsense questions got pulled part.
Logged
