Posts: 1 700 Re: All because they want want Trump out « Reply #50 on: Today at 02:42:41 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:03:22 AM Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!



It is cause and effect - the cause is the racial division and violence this BLM movement is creating, more so in the US it seems. This is the effect.



If it was my 17 year old faced with a bunch of violent fascists I would prefer him to defend himself rather than coil up on the road and be killed.



You supporters of such fascist movements must be so proud.

Would you expect your 17 year old to be roaming the streets miles away from home carrying a semi automatic?