Author Topic: All because they want want Trump out  (Read 514 times)
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« on: Yesterday at 10:36:41 AM »
That's all what it's about all this mad shite . the left could not handle Trump winning and have gone completely off the rails at the thought of him winning again they are absolute fucking nut cases

Look at this madness  lost






watch this Chrystal clear footage they attack some bloke who blows one away which is great news and well deserved by the way   :like:

It is like the start of a civil war now in some of them lefty run states

watch http://twitter.com/JuliansRum/status/1298497909466554368?s=20             
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:12:03 AM »
 

"MEDIC MEDIC MEDIC"

How many medics attend riots you fucking BLM cunt?

DIE you fucking parasites.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:19:13 AM »
These "protesters" are generally organised and brought in on coaches, some are paid protesters, as such they will have First Aid people with them but good luck sticking an Elastoplast on that!
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:19:51 AM »
Steboro
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:28:09 PM »
That is brilliant.

He won't be getting a full sleeve on that arm.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:30:26 PM »
Most Americans want Trump out, remember, more of them voted for Hillary!
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:35:49 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 03:30:26 PM
Most Americans want Trump out, remember, more of them voted for Hillary!

Most Britons want Brexit, remember more of us voted for it than against - but when has that ever stopped your lot moaning like fuck.

Oh, and America is a CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC not a democracy. But you knew that already, didn't you?
Steboro
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:32:59 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 03:30:26 PM
Most Americans want Trump out, remember, more of them voted for Hillary!

The place has already been overrun by all these lefty shithouses it will be even worse if Biden wins as he agrees with them.

Should just let Big Don deal with these protests in a correct manor and let the Army disperse and boot fuck out of them.   More whites than blacks at BLM protests.   :pd:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:45:51 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 04:32:59 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 03:30:26 PM
Most Americans want Trump out, remember, more of them voted for Hillary!

The place has already been overrun by all these lefty shithouses it will be even worse if Biden wins as he agrees with them.

Should just let Big Don deal with these protests in a correct manor and let the Army disperse and boot fuck out of them.   More whites than blacks at BLM protests.   :pd:

It's antifa, anti-capitalist, lefties hiding under the anti-racism banner.  BLM itself is about far more than racial justice.  It's also bored moronic youth out to fuck about and set fire to things - just to gett a buzz.

True civil rights and fighting racism and prejudice I will support.  I will have nothing to do with BLM and the scum riding its coat tails.  They need the shit kicked out of them.
Skinz
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:55:28 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 11:19:13 AM
These "protesters" are generally organised and brought in on coaches, some are paid protesters, as such they will have First Aid people with them but good luck sticking an Elastoplast on that!

Yep, it's been going on for years. Even over here.
clag01
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:59:40 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 11:19:13 AM
These "protesters" are generally organised and brought in on coaches, some are paid protesters, as such they will have First Aid people with them but good luck sticking an Elastoplast on that!

Don't think he will be wanking for a few weeks like.
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:11:04 PM »
No comment from Matty as usual  :wanker:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM »
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Pile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:37:58 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head? Self arming will increase in the uk if this shit is allowed to carry on.

Peaceful protesting is fine, assaulting people isnt. Every right-minded person know that.

Who said play shit games and you win shit prizes?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:02:03 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!

White vigilanties? Have you seen the video or are you talking out of your arse again?

8 off them tried to curb stomp the bloke, jumping on him and trying to wrestle his gun away from him. Think he'd be alive if he hadn't opened fire defending himself?

You stupid lefty twat.  :wanker:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:06:11 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:37:58 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?

No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:06:32 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!

Because shooting is only bad if it's against black people.  
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:09:44 PM »
Breaking news, 17 year old charged with two murders. 17!
Pile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:12:08 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:06:11 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:37:58 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?

No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to? So you cant see the bloke try to jump up and stamp on someone on the floor? Fucking weirdo.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:12:55 PM »
Guaranteed to walk free. Just like the cops that didn't kill that other criminal fuck tard George Floyd.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:19:58 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:12:08 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:06:11 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:37:58 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?

No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?

17 year old children are allowed to shoot people? Really?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:25:01 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:19:58 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:12:08 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:06:11 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:37:58 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?

No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?

17 year old children are allowed to shoot people? Really?

Anyone is allowed to shoot someone in self defence, its written into the constitution.

The Court ruled that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution confers an individual right to possess a firearm for traditionally lawful purposes such as self-defense
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:28:23 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two looters died at the hands of white vigilanties!

Corrected for you

 :ukfist:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:28:40 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:25:01 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:19:58 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:12:08 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:06:11 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:37:58 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?

No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?

17 year old children are allowed to shoot people? Really?

Anyone is allowed to shoot someone in self defence, its written into the constitution.

The Court ruled that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution confers an individual right to possess a firearm for traditionally lawful purposes such as self-defense


He was threatening them and they defended themselves and tried to disarm him. That's why he's been charged with murder.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:31:29 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 07:28:23 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two looters died at the hands of white vigilanties!

Corrected for you

 :ukfist:



Didn't realise that the punishment for looting was execution by children without trial or due legal process. Well you live and learn!
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:33:25 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:31:29 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 07:28:23 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two looters died at the hands of white vigilanties!

Corrected for you

 :ukfist:



Didn't realise that the punishment for looting was execution by children without trial or due legal process. Well you live and learn!

Burn
Loot
Murder

Seems fair enough...

 :like:
Pile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:37:14 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:28:40 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:25:01 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:19:58 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:12:08 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:06:11 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:37:58 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?

No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?

17 year old children are allowed to shoot people? Really?

Anyone is allowed to shoot someone in self defence, its written into the constitution.

The Court ruled that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution confers an individual right to possess a firearm for traditionally lawful purposes such as self-defense


He was threatening them and they defended themselves and tried to disarm him. That's why he's been charged with murder.
They were defending themselves by trying to stamp on him? Thats definitely what Id do, running away or taking cover is so overrated.
Pile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 07:38:38 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:19:58 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:12:08 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:06:11 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:37:58 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?

No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?

17 year old children are allowed to shoot people? Really?
You didnt ask if it was okay to shoot people, you asked why he was there with a gun.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 07:40:19 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:37:14 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:28:40 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:25:01 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:19:58 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:12:08 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:06:11 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:37:58 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?

No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?

17 year old children are allowed to shoot people? Really?

Anyone is allowed to shoot someone in self defence, its written into the constitution.

The Court ruled that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution confers an individual right to possess a firearm for traditionally lawful purposes such as self-defense


He was threatening them and they defended themselves and tried to disarm him. That's why he's been charged with murder.
They were defending themselves by trying to stamp on him? Thats definitely what Id do, running away or taking cover is so overrated.

You'd run away from a child? Speaks volumes about you!
Ural Quntz
Posts: 7 350


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 07:45:17 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:40:19 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:37:14 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:28:40 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:25:01 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:19:58 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:12:08 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:06:11 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:37:58 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?

No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?

17 year old children are allowed to shoot people? Really?

Anyone is allowed to shoot someone in self defence, its written into the constitution.

The Court ruled that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution confers an individual right to possess a firearm for traditionally lawful purposes such as self-defense


He was threatening them and they defended themselves and tried to disarm him. That's why he's been charged with murder.
They were defending themselves by trying to stamp on him? Thats definitely what Id do, running away or taking cover is so overrated.

You'd run away from a child? Speaks volumes about you!

He is rather sensible is our Pile
Pile
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 07:51:20 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:40:19 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:37:14 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:28:40 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:25:01 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:19:58 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:12:08 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:06:11 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:37:58 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?

No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?

17 year old children are allowed to shoot people? Really?

Anyone is allowed to shoot someone in self defence, its written into the constitution.

The Court ruled that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution confers an individual right to possess a firearm for traditionally lawful purposes such as self-defense


He was threatening them and they defended themselves and tried to disarm him. That's why he's been charged with murder.
They were defending themselves by trying to stamp on him? Thats definitely what Id do, running away or taking cover is so overrated.

You'd run away from a child? Speaks volumes about you!
Whats the alternative, getting shot?   You talk about a 17 year old like hes 7. You do know you can join the UK armed forces at 17 dont you?

Can I ask what you would have done if you were confronted by a 17 year laid on the floor with a gun?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 08:31:12 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:28:40 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:25:01 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:19:58 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:12:08 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:06:11 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:37:58 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?

No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?

17 year old children are allowed to shoot people? Really?

Anyone is allowed to shoot someone in self defence, its written into the constitution.

The Court ruled that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution confers an individual right to possess a firearm for traditionally lawful purposes such as self-defense


He was threatening them and they defended themselves and tried to disarm him. That's why he's been charged with murder.

The mental gymnastics to come up with that version of events, truly breathtaking   :wanker:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 09:20:13 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:28:40 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:25:01 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:19:58 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:12:08 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:06:11 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:37:58 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?

No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?

17 year old children are allowed to shoot people? Really?

Anyone is allowed to shoot someone in self defence, its written into the constitution.

The Court ruled that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution confers an individual right to possess a firearm for traditionally lawful purposes such as self-defense


He was threatening them and they defended themselves and tried to disarm him. That's why he's been charged with murder.

Another bullshit leftist narrative falls to pieces



Bobupanddown
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 09:41:06 PM »


Pile
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:17:38 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:20:13 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:28:40 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:25:01 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:19:58 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:12:08 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:06:11 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:37:58 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?

No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?

17 year old children are allowed to shoot people? Really?

Anyone is allowed to shoot someone in self defence, its written into the constitution.

The Court ruled that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution confers an individual right to possess a firearm for traditionally lawful purposes such as self-defense


He was threatening them and they defended themselves and tried to disarm him. That's why he's been charged with murder.

Another bullshit leftist narrative falls to pieces




Any thoughts on this SWB?
Itchy_ring
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 10:25:23 PM »
Appears the shooter wasnt local and I dare say plenty of BLM mob werent either, whole thing is a mess, not a huge fan of Trump but hes right when he says the governors need to get a grip.
Steboro
« Reply #36 on: Today at 12:06:37 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:38:38 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:19:58 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:12:08 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:06:11 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:37:58 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?

No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?

17 year old children are allowed to shoot people? Really?
You didnt ask if it was okay to shoot people, you asked why he was there with a gun.

Probably the same reason as the guy that got his arm blew away.

Its not illegal to open carry a gun, so technically he could walk down the street with a gun anytime.  Now hide it on your person or in Matty's case in your purse and not have a concealed weapon license your going to jail.

I had a shotgun (for Sporting Clay's) on the back seat of my truck just after 911 and went pick my Mum up from Houston Airport.  I was fucking bricking it as i declared it to the security officer,  he was like your fine as its in the open and clearly viewable.  Thats why you see in the movies they have them shotgun racks on the back window.
SmogOnTour
« Reply #37 on: Today at 01:00:40 AM »
SWB tends to go really quiet when he runs out of his stock phrases to post.
Skinz
« Reply #38 on: Today at 01:03:16 AM »
It's brewing like fuck in America. Nobody shot but these vids are increasing(as expected)

https://leakreality.com/video/7593/defending-against-blm-terrorists
