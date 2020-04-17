|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLEM FANDANGO
|
Most Americans want Trump out, remember, more of them voted for Hillary!
The place has already been overrun by all these lefty shithouses it will be even worse if Biden wins as he agrees with them.
Should just let Big Don deal with these protests in a correct manor and let the Army disperse and boot fuck out of them. More whites than blacks at BLM protests.
It's antifa, anti-capitalist, lefties hiding under the anti-racism banner. BLM itself is about far more than racial justice. It's also bored moronic youth out to fuck about and set fire to things - just to gett a buzz.
True civil rights and fighting racism and prejudice I will support. I will have nothing to do with BLM and the scum riding its coat tails. They need the shit kicked out of them.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Squarewheelbike
|
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?
No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?
17 year old children are allowed to shoot people? Really?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?
No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?
17 year old children are allowed to shoot people? Really?
Anyone is allowed to shoot someone in self defence, its written into the constitution. The Court ruled that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution confers an individual right to possess a firearm for traditionally lawful purposes such as self-defense
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Squarewheelbike
|
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?
No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?
17 year old children are allowed to shoot people? Really?
Anyone is allowed to shoot someone in self defence, its written into the constitution. The Court ruled that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution confers an individual right to possess a firearm for traditionally lawful purposes such as self-defense
He was threatening them and they defended themselves and tried to disarm him. That's why he's been charged with murder.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two looters died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Corrected for you
Didn't realise that the punishment for looting was execution by children without trial or due legal process. Well you live and learn!
Burn
Loot
Murder
Seems fair enough...
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
Pile
|
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?
No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?
17 year old children are allowed to shoot people? Really?
Anyone is allowed to shoot someone in self defence, its written into the constitution. The Court ruled that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution confers an individual right to possess a firearm for traditionally lawful purposes such as self-defense
He was threatening them and they defended themselves and tried to disarm him. That's why he's been charged with murder.
They were defending themselves by trying to stamp on him? Thats definitely what Id do, running away or taking cover is so overrated.
|
|
|
|
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
|
|
|
Pile
|
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?
No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?
17 year old children are allowed to shoot people? Really?
You didnt ask if it was okay to shoot people, you asked why he was there with a gun.
|
|
|
|
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
|
|
|
Squarewheelbike
|
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?
No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?
17 year old children are allowed to shoot people? Really?
Anyone is allowed to shoot someone in self defence, its written into the constitution. The Court ruled that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution confers an individual right to possess a firearm for traditionally lawful purposes such as self-defense
He was threatening them and they defended themselves and tried to disarm him. That's why he's been charged with murder.
They were defending themselves by trying to stamp on him? Thats definitely what Id do, running away or taking cover is so overrated.
You'd run away from a child? Speaks volumes about you!
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?
No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?
17 year old children are allowed to shoot people? Really?
Anyone is allowed to shoot someone in self defence, its written into the constitution. The Court ruled that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution confers an individual right to possess a firearm for traditionally lawful purposes such as self-defense
He was threatening them and they defended themselves and tried to disarm him. That's why he's been charged with murder.
They were defending themselves by trying to stamp on him? Thats definitely what Id do, running away or taking cover is so overrated.
You'd run away from a child? Speaks volumes about you!
He is rather sensible is our Pile
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
Pile
|
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?
No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?
17 year old children are allowed to shoot people? Really?
Anyone is allowed to shoot someone in self defence, its written into the constitution. The Court ruled that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution confers an individual right to possess a firearm for traditionally lawful purposes such as self-defense
He was threatening them and they defended themselves and tried to disarm him. That's why he's been charged with murder.
They were defending themselves by trying to stamp on him? Thats definitely what Id do, running away or taking cover is so overrated.
You'd run away from a child? Speaks volumes about you!
Whats the alternative, getting shot? You talk about a 17 year old like hes 7. You do know you can join the UK armed forces at 17 dont you?
Can I ask what you would have done if you were confronted by a 17 year laid on the floor with a gun?
|
|
|
|
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?
No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?
17 year old children are allowed to shoot people? Really?
Anyone is allowed to shoot someone in self defence, its written into the constitution. The Court ruled that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution confers an individual right to possess a firearm for traditionally lawful purposes such as self-defense
He was threatening them and they defended themselves and tried to disarm him. That's why he's been charged with murder.
The mental gymnastics to come up with that version of events, truly breathtaking
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?
No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?
17 year old children are allowed to shoot people? Really?
Anyone is allowed to shoot someone in self defence, its written into the constitution. The Court ruled that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution confers an individual right to possess a firearm for traditionally lawful purposes such as self-defense
He was threatening them and they defended themselves and tried to disarm him. That's why he's been charged with murder.
Another bullshit leftist narrative falls to pieces
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Pile
|
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?
No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?
17 year old children are allowed to shoot people? Really?
Anyone is allowed to shoot someone in self defence, its written into the constitution. The Court ruled that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution confers an individual right to possess a firearm for traditionally lawful purposes such as self-defense
He was threatening them and they defended themselves and tried to disarm him. That's why he's been charged with murder.
Another bullshit leftist narrative falls to pieces
Any thoughts on this SWB?
|
|
|
|
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
|
|
|
|
Steboro
|
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
Do you think the bloke on the floor should have just laid there while they jump on his head?
No, I think what the fuck was he doing there with a gun when he's not any kind of enforcement officer.?
Maybe its because hes allowed to?
17 year old children are allowed to shoot people? Really?
You didnt ask if it was okay to shoot people, you asked why he was there with a gun.
Probably the same reason as the guy that got his arm blew away.
Its not illegal to open carry a gun, so technically he could walk down the street with a gun anytime. Now hide it on your person or in Matty's case in your purse and not have a concealed weapon license your going to jail.
I had a shotgun (for Sporting Clay's) on the back seat of my truck just after 911 and went pick my Mum up from Houston Airport. I was fucking bricking it as i declared it to the security officer, he was like your fine as its in the open and clearly viewable. Thats why you see in the movies they have them shotgun racks on the back window.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|