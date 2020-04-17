Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: All because they want want Trump out  (Read 296 times)
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« on: Today at 10:36:41 AM »
That's all what it's about all this mad shite . the left could not handle Trump winning and have gone completely off the rails at the thought of him winning again they are absolute fucking nut cases

Look at this madness  lost






watch this Chrystal clear footage they attack some bloke who blows one away which is great news and well deserved by the way   :like:

It is like the start of a civil war now in some of them lefty run states

watch http://twitter.com/JuliansRum/status/1298497909466554368?s=20             
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:12:03 AM »
 

"MEDIC MEDIC MEDIC"

How many medics attend riots you fucking BLM cunt?

DIE you fucking parasites.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:19:13 AM »
These "protesters" are generally organised and brought in on coaches, some are paid protesters, as such they will have First Aid people with them but good luck sticking an Elastoplast on that!
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:19:51 AM »
Steboro
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:28:09 PM »
That is brilliant.

He won't be getting a full sleeve on that arm.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:30:26 PM »
Most Americans want Trump out, remember, more of them voted for Hillary!
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:35:49 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 03:30:26 PM
Most Americans want Trump out, remember, more of them voted for Hillary!

Most Britons want Brexit, remember more of us voted for it than against - but when has that ever stopped your lot moaning like fuck.

Oh, and America is a CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC not a democracy. But you knew that already, didn't you?
Steboro
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:32:59 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 03:30:26 PM
Most Americans want Trump out, remember, more of them voted for Hillary!

The place has already been overrun by all these lefty shithouses it will be even worse if Biden wins as he agrees with them.

Should just let Big Don deal with these protests in a correct manor and let the Army disperse and boot fuck out of them.   More whites than blacks at BLM protests.   :pd:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:45:51 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 04:32:59 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 03:30:26 PM
Most Americans want Trump out, remember, more of them voted for Hillary!

The place has already been overrun by all these lefty shithouses it will be even worse if Biden wins as he agrees with them.

Should just let Big Don deal with these protests in a correct manor and let the Army disperse and boot fuck out of them.   More whites than blacks at BLM protests.   :pd:

It's antifa, anti-capitalist, lefties hiding under the anti-racism banner.  BLM itself is about far more than racial justice.  It's also bored moronic youth out to fuck about and set fire to things - just to gett a buzz.

True civil rights and fighting racism and prejudice I will support.  I will have nothing to do with BLM and the scum riding its coat tails.  They need the shit kicked out of them.
Skinz
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:55:28 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:19:13 AM
These "protesters" are generally organised and brought in on coaches, some are paid protesters, as such they will have First Aid people with them but good luck sticking an Elastoplast on that!

Yep, it's been going on for years. Even over here.
clag01
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:59:40 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:19:13 AM
These "protesters" are generally organised and brought in on coaches, some are paid protesters, as such they will have First Aid people with them but good luck sticking an Elastoplast on that!

Don't think he will be wanking for a few weeks like.
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:11:04 PM »
No comment from Matty as usual  :wanker:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:11:28 PM »
Strangely, no one seems bothered that two people died at the hands of white vigilanties!
