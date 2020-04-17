Most Americans want Trump out, remember, more of them voted for Hillary!
The place has already been overrun by all these lefty shithouses it will be even worse if Biden wins as he agrees with them.
Should just let Big Don deal with these protests in a correct manor and let the Army disperse and boot fuck out of them. More whites than blacks at BLM protests.
It's antifa, anti-capitalist, lefties hiding under the anti-racism banner. BLM itself is about far more than racial justice. It's also bored moronic youth out to fuck about and set fire to things - just to gett a buzz.
True civil rights and fighting racism and prejudice I will support. I will have nothing to do with BLM and the scum riding its coat tails. They need the shit kicked out of them.