August 26, 2020, 12:53:48 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Apart from Mr Thunder
Author
Topic: Apart from Mr Thunder (Read 250 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 945
Apart from Mr Thunder
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:18:44 PM »
Who else would buck Ms Ross?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8662225/Jonathan-Ross-daughter-Honey-slams-parents-recommending-diets-teenager.html
Id have to pass on this Ive.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Spidoolie
Offline
Posts: 41
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:21:23 PM »
Not whilst there are dogs on the street
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 09:44:45 PM by Spidoolie
»
Logged
Priv
Offline
Posts: 1 409
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:27:49 PM »
Logged
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 92
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:37:57 PM »
Honey Ross the activist is that actually a profession now ?. And no I wouldn't.Not because she is fat but because she is an activist
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 754
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:48:41 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 09:18:44 PM
Who else would buck Ms Ross?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8662225/Jonathan-Ross-daughter-Honey-slams-parents-recommending-diets-teenager.html
Id have to pass on this Ive.
🤢🤢🤢🤮🤮
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 044
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:16:20 PM »
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 669
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:40:34 PM »
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 686
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:44:59 PM »
If she was there & the dog was asleep .........wake up Dog , no contest between a dog & pig
Not even in yr pissed up at 1-50 am would you chance her
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 674
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:47:07 PM »
fucking hell, the fucking tide wouldn't take her out
Logged
thicko
Offline
Posts: 103
Seriously thick...
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:40:01 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 10:16:20 PM
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 447
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:11:07 AM »
There goes me Chicken soup supper, cheers.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 629
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 11:34:19 AM »
"Model and activist"?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 754
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 11:40:00 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 11:34:19 AM
"Model and activist"?
"spoilt fat ugly ginger cunt" would be a more accurate description.
She'll be hired by the BBC no doubt.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 629
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 11:49:32 AM »
I'd rather feed her for a week than a fortnight.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
martonmick
Offline
Posts: 166
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 11:52:26 AM »
I would- a fucks a fuck
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 5 717
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 12:11:08 PM »
Foul cow who is only known cos Daddy is on telly.
Has anyone here ever met anyone, and when you asked what they did for a living they told you there were an "Activist"? Seems to be a job only available to rich kids who live in London.
She's an obese munter who needs to stop eating shite and get off her arse more.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
maggiethatcherrulesok
Online
Posts: 409
WLM
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 12:30:42 PM »
Bunch of fannies you lot.
Id nail that. Cos Im a fucking man
Logged
WLM
Login with username, password and session length
