Bernie

Online



Posts: 5 717





Posts: 5 717

Re: Apart from Mr Thunder « Reply #15 on: Today at 12:11:08 PM » Foul cow who is only known cos Daddy is on telly.



Has anyone here ever met anyone, and when you asked what they did for a living they told you there were an "Activist"? Seems to be a job only available to rich kids who live in London.



She's an obese munter who needs to stop eating shite and get off her arse more.