Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 26, 2020, 12:53:48 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Apart from Mr Thunder  (Read 250 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 945


View Profile WWW
« on: Yesterday at 09:18:44 PM »
Who else would buck Ms Ross?


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8662225/Jonathan-Ross-daughter-Honey-slams-parents-recommending-diets-teenager.html

Id have to pass on this Ive.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Spidoolie

Offline Offline

Posts: 41


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:21:23 PM »
Not whilst there are dogs on the street
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:44:45 PM by Spidoolie » Logged
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 409


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:27:49 PM »
 klins :unlike:
Logged
Mickgaz
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 92


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:37:57 PM »
Honey Ross the activist is that actually a profession now ?. And no I wouldn't.Not because she is fat but because she is an activist  :nige:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 754


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:48:41 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 09:18:44 PM
Who else would buck Ms Ross?


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8662225/Jonathan-Ross-daughter-Honey-slams-parents-recommending-diets-teenager.html

Id have to pass on this Ive.

🤢🤢🤢🤮🤮
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 044



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:16:20 PM »
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 669


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:40:34 PM »
 klins










































 



 :wanker:



 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 686


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:44:59 PM »
If she was there & the dog was asleep .........wake up  Dog , no contest  between a dog & pig


Not even in yr pissed up  at 1-50 am would you chance her
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 674


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:47:07 PM »
fucking hell, the fucking tide wouldn't take her out
Logged
thicko
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 103

Seriously thick...


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:40:01 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:16:20 PM
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 447


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:11:07 AM »
There goes me Chicken soup supper, cheers.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 629


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:34:19 AM »
"Model and activist"?

 :duh:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 754


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:40:00 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:34:19 AM
"Model and activist"?

 :duh:

"spoilt fat ugly ginger cunt" would be a more accurate description.

She'll be hired by the BBC no doubt.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 629


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:49:32 AM »
I'd rather feed her for a week than a fortnight.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
martonmick
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 166


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:52:26 AM »
I would- a fucks a fuck
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 717


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:11:08 PM »
Foul cow who is only known cos Daddy is on telly.

Has anyone here ever met anyone, and when you asked what they did for a living they told you there were an "Activist"? Seems to be a job only available to rich kids who live in London.

She's an obese munter who needs to stop eating shite and get off her arse more.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
maggiethatcherrulesok
*****
Online Online

Posts: 409


WLM


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:30:42 PM »
Bunch of fannies you lot.

Id nail that.  Cos Im a fucking man
Logged
WLM
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 