Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 26, 2020, 01:57:46 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Apart from Mr Thunder
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Apart from Mr Thunder (Read 126 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 938
Apart from Mr Thunder
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:18:44 PM »
Who else would buck Ms Ross?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8662225/Jonathan-Ross-daughter-Honey-slams-parents-recommending-diets-teenager.html
Id have to pass on this Ive.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Spidoolie
Offline
Posts: 41
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:21:23 PM »
Not whilst there are dogs on the street
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 09:44:45 PM by Spidoolie
»
Logged
Priv
Offline
Posts: 1 409
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:27:49 PM »
Logged
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 92
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:37:57 PM »
Honey Ross the activist is that actually a profession now ?. And no I wouldn't.Not because she is fat but because she is an activist
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 743
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:48:41 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 09:18:44 PM
Who else would buck Ms Ross?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8662225/Jonathan-Ross-daughter-Honey-slams-parents-recommending-diets-teenager.html
Id have to pass on this Ive.
🤢🤢🤢🤮🤮
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 044
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:16:20 PM »
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 665
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:40:34 PM »
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 686
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:44:59 PM »
If she was there & the dog was asleep .........wake up Dog , no contest between a dog & pig
Not even in yr pissed up at 1-50 am would you chance her
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 674
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:47:07 PM »
fucking hell, the fucking tide wouldn't take her out
Logged
thicko
Offline
Posts: 103
Seriously thick...
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:40:01 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 10:16:20 PM
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 447
Re: Apart from Mr Thunder
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:11:07 AM »
There goes me Chicken soup supper, cheers.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...