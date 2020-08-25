Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 25, 2020, 10:15:52 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Apart from Mr Thunder  (Read 59 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 938


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 09:18:44 PM »
Who else would buck Ms Ross?


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8662225/Jonathan-Ross-daughter-Honey-slams-parents-recommending-diets-teenager.html

Id have to pass on this Ive.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Spidoolie

Online Online

Posts: 41


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:21:23 PM »
Not whilst there are dogs on the street
« Last Edit: Today at 09:44:45 PM by Spidoolie » Logged
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 409


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:27:49 PM »
 klins :unlike:
Logged
Mickgaz
**
Online Online

Posts: 92


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:37:57 PM »
Honey Ross the activist is that actually a profession now ?. And no I wouldn't.Not because she is fat but because she is an activist  :nige:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 743


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:48:41 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 09:18:44 PM
Who else would buck Ms Ross?


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8662225/Jonathan-Ross-daughter-Honey-slams-parents-recommending-diets-teenager.html

Id have to pass on this Ive.

🤢🤢🤢🤮🤮
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 