RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 582





Posts: 582

Re: Hey look how big a bitch I am men « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:15:45 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 10:12:33 PM



Don't take much notice since they started new board.

Who are the decent posters on that board?Don't take much notice since they started new board.



There are a few good characters on there still There are a few good characters on there still