August 27, 2020, 01:04:41 AM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: Land of Hope and Glory to #1  (Read 385 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 350


Pack o cunts


« on: August 25, 2020, 07:44:46 PM »
Defund the BBC FB Group

https://www.facebook.com/DefundTheBBC/

are running a campaign to get Dame Vera Lynn singing Land of Hope and Glory to #1 in the charts so that the BBC have to play it.

Important to buy only this version

https://amzn.to/3je1ALS

Worth 99p!

 :ukfist:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 780


« Reply #1 on: August 25, 2020, 07:53:34 PM »
Worth a quid of anyone's money
Pile
Posts: 40 641



« Reply #2 on: August 25, 2020, 09:29:08 PM »
Lawrence Fox has been pushing this all day  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 053



« Reply #3 on: August 25, 2020, 10:17:53 PM »
Quote from: Pile on August 25, 2020, 09:29:08 PM
Lawrence Fox has been pushing this all day  :like:

I like him.  Had the balls to stand up and be rational.  Takes a lot in the current "cancel" culture.

Pile
Posts: 40 641



« Reply #4 on: August 25, 2020, 10:24:33 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 25, 2020, 10:17:53 PM
Quote from: Pile on August 25, 2020, 09:29:08 PM
Lawrence Fox has been pushing this all day  :like:

I like him.  Had the balls to stand up and be rationale.  Takes a lot in the current "cancel" culture.

 jc
Certainly does. Matt Le Tissier is worth following too, hes the opposite to most footballers.  :like:
El Capitan
Posts: 42 948


« Reply #5 on: August 25, 2020, 10:25:28 PM »
Hes an anti-vax, tinfoil hat wearing, conspiracy theorist, Soros-fearing, nutjob cunt  :like:
Pile
Posts: 40 641



« Reply #6 on: August 25, 2020, 10:30:00 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 25, 2020, 10:25:28 PM
Hes an anti-vax, tinfoil hat wearing, conspiracy theorist, Soros-fearing, nutjob cunt  :like:
Who is?
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 053



« Reply #7 on: August 25, 2020, 11:07:22 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 25, 2020, 10:25:28 PM
Hes an anti-vax, tinfoil hat wearing, conspiracy theorist, Soros-fearing, nutjob cunt  :like:

I bet you wish they sang Land of Grope and Glory hole.

 
thicko
Posts: 103

Seriously thick...


« Reply #8 on: August 25, 2020, 11:31:12 PM »
Can't they sing "Camptown Races" instead...

 :alf:
barwick b'stard
Posts: 126


« Reply #9 on: August 25, 2020, 11:40:38 PM »
I think the BBC probably needs to have a good look at itself and ask whether it's a good judge of the mood and character of the WHOLE of Britain and not just that of the capital, particularly of the middle-class white people and working-class poor blacks.

That man who presents A House Through Time was bemoaning that the BBC and other broadcasters risk becoming irrelevant if they don't better represent marginalised people. He's probably right, but not in the way he thinks.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 725

UTB


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:10:25 AM »
Quote from: Pile on August 25, 2020, 10:30:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 25, 2020, 10:25:28 PM
Hes an anti-vax, tinfoil hat wearing, conspiracy theorist, Soros-fearing, nutjob cunt  :like:
Who is?

ML because he didn't want to wear the BLM badge, when they made it clear they wanted to defund the police and abolish capitalism. Full nut job
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 280



« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:05:27 AM »
The level of debate from those supporting such actions is as shallow as a bath.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 948


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:13:42 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 25, 2020, 11:07:22 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 25, 2020, 10:25:28 PM
Hes an anti-vax, tinfoil hat wearing, conspiracy theorist, Soros-fearing, nutjob cunt  :like:

I bet you wish they sang Land of Grope and Glory hole.

 

Id buy that
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 780


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:13:03 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 25, 2020, 10:25:28 PM
Hes an anti-vax, tinfoil hat wearing, conspiracy theorist, Soros-fearing, nutjob cunt  :like:

If he upsets you he's a good one in my book.
Pile
Posts: 40 641



« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:09:01 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 07:10:25 AM
Quote from: Pile on August 25, 2020, 10:30:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 25, 2020, 10:25:28 PM
Hes an anti-vax, tinfoil hat wearing, conspiracy theorist, Soros-fearing, nutjob cunt  :like:
Who is?

ML because he didn't want to wear the BLM badge, when they made it clear they wanted to defund the police and abolish capitalism. Full nut job
charles
Pile
Posts: 40 641



« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:46:00 PM »
https://twitter.com/andrewlawrence/status/1298520236891807745?s=21
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 350


Pack o cunts


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:44:07 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:46:00 PM
https://twitter.com/andrewlawrence/status/1298520236891807745?s=21

'As a black person from a black family!'

'Bigots try to tell me I'm not black but they don't get to decide my identity because this isn't Nazi fucking Germany'

Classic lines you can imagine Smalltown posting to boreme

 :alf: :alf:
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 608


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:40:16 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 25, 2020, 07:44:46 PM
Defund the BBC FB Group

https://www.facebook.com/DefundTheBBC/

are running a campaign to get Dame Vera Lynn singing Land of Hope and Glory to #1 in the charts so that the BBC have to play it.

Important to buy only this version

https://amzn.to/3je1ALS


Bought it!

Fuck the BBC!!!!!

Worth 99p!

 :ukfist:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 350


Pack o cunts


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:38:31 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Yesterday at 08:40:16 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 25, 2020, 07:44:46 PM
Defund the BBC FB Group

https://www.facebook.com/DefundTheBBC/

are running a campaign to get Dame Vera Lynn singing Land of Hope and Glory to #1 in the charts so that the BBC have to play it.

Important to buy only this version

https://amzn.to/3je1ALS


Bought it!

Fuck the BBC!!!!!

Worth 99p!

 :ukfist:




 :like:
