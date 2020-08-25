|
Ural Quntz
Defund the BBC FB Group https://www.facebook.com/DefundTheBBC/
are running a campaign to get Dame Vera Lynn singing Land of Hope and Glory to #1 in the charts so that the BBC have to play it.
Important to buy only this versionhttps://amzn.to/3je1ALS
Worth 99p!
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
