CLEM FANDANGO
My main issue with this is the over reporting of it in the UK, the press are stirring up all sorts of shite and pushing race relations back decades.
Exactly, it's getting portrayed as a racial attack, when it's clear to see what really happened and the cause for the shots to be fired.
Get with it STEELY you can justify and blame anything due to race now.
Some absolute cunt of a BLM leader was justifying looting the other day - because of slave reparations and needing to feed families that have been persecuted due to race for generations and er... other stuff... erm.
Racism is bad, still exists and needs fixing but the BLM movement is NOT the answer. Calling everything involving another race "racist" is absolute bullshit. Bad people exist in all races - they don't get a free pass just because they are black, white, pink whatever the fuck they are.
All races have racists within them and there isn't one type of racism that is better than another - fucking hypocrites. BLM is supposed to mean BLM too - I'm totally OK with that - but many of the recent shenanigans clearly show that many people in that movement mean ONLY BLM. Fuck that - I'm out.
The protestors being given free rein to block parts of cities and burn down buildings including police stations is insane (eg Seattle, Portland etc). The fucking army should be sent in. But the right and Trump want them to carry on - voters watching that lawlessness will only help his re-election campaign. The lefties are too stupid to realize.
Clive Road
Just another worthless din-do-nuffin.
Who gives a fuck? No point crying over dead criminals.
Hes still Alive isnt he?
What a shame.
You wanker
Bernie
If the media want to help
They don't. They are infested with left leaning liberals who want Trump out.
The more rioting & looting there is, the better for them as they can say "Look what happened to the USA under Trump. This is why you must all vote Biden".
They WANT this to happen.
Bobupanddown
And the same sneaky weaselly cunts in the media do not publicise this shit https://twitter.com/i/status/1298328946975690753
Of course the left wing propaganda doesn't publicise the looting and murdering of BLM.
Fuck em, Trump by a landslide again in November.
