This Jacob Blake fella « on: Yesterday at 06:22:21 PM »



He clearly ignores the cops, and walks around his car and opens the drivers side door to either get something or drive away. I would have shot him in that situation, he could have been reaching in for a gun for all they knew. No mention of that on the news, just screams for justice



I wonder if a shot cop would have been given the same publicity, if he had been allowed to pull a gun and shoot before the cops were allowed to take action. Worlds gone mad. Just seen the video of him getting shot. Now, if you have cops pointing a gun at you, what would you do?He clearly ignores the cops, and walks around his car and opens the drivers side door to either get something or drive away. I would have shot him in that situation, he could have been reaching in for a gun for all they knew. No mention of that on the news, just screams for justiceI wonder if a shot cop would have been given the same publicity, if he had been allowed to pull a gun and shoot before the cops were allowed to take action. Worlds gone mad.

Re: This Jacob Blake fella « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:30:13 PM »







What do they do at Police Training Academy over there? Play call of duty? Shot in the back 7 times FFS

Re: This Jacob Blake fella « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:39:03 PM » Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 06:26:41 PM Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:24:56 PM Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 06:22:21 PM Worlds gone mad.



Yup





Yup

Has there been any mention on US news of him ignoring the cops who had guns trained at him Clem?

Has there been any mention on US news of him ignoring the cops who had guns trained at him Clem?

Just read a bit about the "justifiable" riots/fires etc caused by it. One side will mention the context and him acting like a dick and the other side will totally ignore it trying to stir up more unrest under the catch all banners of racism and police brutality. Both sides have their own selfish agendas regardless of the truth. There is no nuance or grey area.



To be honest I don't watch much news now (or read much online) I'm fucking sick of the lot of it. The only lives that matter to me now are my family and friends. The rest of the stupid selfish cunts can go and kill each other for all I fucking care.



Just read a bit about the "justifiable" riots/fires etc caused by it. One side will mention the context and him acting like a dick and the other side will totally ignore it trying to stir up more unrest under the catch all banners of racism and police brutality. Both sides have their own selfish agendas regardless of the truth. There is no nuance or grey area.

To be honest I don't watch much news now (or read much online) I'm fucking sick of the lot of it. The only lives that matter to me now are my family and friends. The rest of the stupid selfish cunts can go and kill each other for all I fucking care.

Re: This Jacob Blake fella « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:41:05 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:30:13 PM







What do they do at Police Training Academy over there? Play call of duty?

Shot in the back 7 times FFSWhat do they do at Police Training Academy over there? Play call of duty?

Have you seen the video? There is clear instruction which is ignored by him, so when he went into his car you have to assume the worse case scenario in that moment. I certainly don't blame them and neither will the cops families either, if its a choice between him or them.

Re: This Jacob Blake fella « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:53:59 PM » Theyre low powered pistols so one shot may not be enough. He took 7 at close range and hes alive so that should tell anyone why so many shots were fired.



Forget the skin colour of the person shot and the cops, and the number of non lethal shots and concentrate on the build up. Why didnt he stop walking and follow clear instructions? He had his kids in the car and out their lives in danger too.



If the police have a reputation for firing first and asking questions later, as the black celebs keep saying, why wouldnt you do as youre told? That seems to be getting lost in the anger of the black community.



My main issue with this is the over reporting of it in the UK, the press are stirring up all sorts of shite and pushing race relations back decades.

Posts: 9 719UTB Re: This Jacob Blake fella « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:02:45 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:53:59 PM

My main issue with this is the over reporting of it in the UK, the press are stirring up all sorts of shite and pushing race relations back decades.



Exactly, it's getting portrayed as a racial attack, when it's clear to see what really happened and the cause for the shots to be fired.

Posts: 15 044 Re: This Jacob Blake fella « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:15:25 PM » Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 07:02:45 PM Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:53:59 PM

My main issue with this is the over reporting of it in the UK, the press are stirring up all sorts of shite and pushing race relations back decades.



Exactly, it's getting portrayed as a racial attack, when it's clear to see what really happened and the cause for the shots to be fired.

Exactly, it's getting portrayed as a racial attack, when it's clear to see what really happened and the cause for the shots to be fired.

Get with it STEELY you can justify and blame anything due to race now.







Some absolute cunt of a BLM leader was justifying looting the other day - because of slave reparations and needing to feed families that have been persecuted due to race for generations and er... other stuff... erm.



Racism is bad, still exists and needs fixing but the BLM movement is NOT the answer. Calling everything involving another race "racist" is absolute bullshit. Bad people exist in all races - they don't get a free pass just because they are black, white, pink whatever the fuck they are.



All races have racists within them and there isn't one type of racism that is better than another - fucking hypocrites. BLM is supposed to mean BLM too - I'm totally OK with that - but many of the recent shenanigans clearly show that many people in that movement mean ONLY BLM. Fuck that - I'm out.



The protestors being given free rein to block parts of cities and burn down buildings including police stations is insane (eg Seattle, Portland etc). The fucking army should be sent in. But the right and Trump want them to carry on - voters watching that lawlessness will only help his re-election campaign. The lefties are too stupid to realize.



Get with it STEELY you can justify and blame anything due to race now.Some absolute cunt of a BLM leader was justifying looting the other day - because of slave reparations and needing to feed families that have been persecuted due to race for generations and er... other stuff... erm.Racism is bad, still exists and needs fixing but the BLM movement is NOT the answer. Calling everything involving another race "racist" is absolute bullshit. Bad people exist in all races - they don't get a free pass just because they are black, white, pink whatever the fuck they are.All races have racists within them and there isn't one type of racism that is better than another - fucking hypocrites. BLM is supposed to mean BLM too - I'm totally OK with that - but many of the recent shenanigans clearly show that many people in that movement mean ONLY BLM. Fuck that - I'm out.The protestors being given free rein to block parts of cities and burn down buildings including police stations is insane (eg Seattle, Portland etc). The fucking army should be sent in. But the right and Trump want them to carry on - voters watching that lawlessness will only help his re-election campaign. The lefties are too stupid to realize.

Re: This Jacob Blake fella « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:28:25 PM » If the media want to help they should challenge some of the shite people are saying on TV. If their cause is genuine, putting it under scrutiny will only help them, if its made up bullshit it should be exposed as made up bullshit. My opinion is there was a lot of people in my world (friends, family, colleagues, etc.) who werent racist before but now feel they have to take sides. Thats pushed them from the couldnt give a fuck camp into the why is there so much anti-white sentiment doing the rounds camp. Hopefully they dont get pushed further into pro black or anti black groups, thats where I think we are going as a nation because of policing in America. Its fucking mental.



Whats so wrong with being a silent non racist person who tries to get on with their life? Theres enough bad feeling with brexit and covid, we dont need to increase it with pointless protest marches which divides the nation.

Re: This Jacob Blake fella « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:47:19 PM » I would have shot him in that situation.













Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

Re: This Jacob Blake fella « Reply #19 on: Today at 07:57:58 AM » For me with current tensions you are gonna get more cops reluctant to pull the trigger. Which is dangerous. The police in the US need to be able to pull the trigger.



This was a high risk situation. Im sure lots of black criminals will be playing on the reluctance to shoot at the moment. (I thought that Floyd whatever his name was doing just this) This becoming the norm could ultimately result in lots of police deaths.



Now is the time to double down and be shooting criminals (*can I say black ?) more freely, anyone suspected of reaching for a weapon resisting arrest etc.



Police Lives Matter



* I understand this might appear as racial profiling. But if you have got a group of people playing on the fact they are less likely to be stopped from reaching into cars for weapons. Then that is the group that need to be handled with more care

Re: This Jacob Blake fella « Reply #20 on: Today at 08:05:26 AM »





ANOTHER BLACK MAN IGNORING THE AUTHORITIES AND THINKING HE IS ABOVE THE LAWMAYBE HE WILL PONDER THIS WHEN DOING WHEEL SPINS IN HIS CHAIR