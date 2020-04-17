Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: HARRY MCGUIRE GUILTY 👍  (Read 244 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 290

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: Today at 05:29:33 PM »
ON 3 CHARGES  👍

BET HE GETS OFF WITH A FINE  👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 276


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:34:03 PM »
Ronnie Pickering trending on Twitter cos of McGuire 

Apparently he was giving it the big " Do You Know Who I Am " routine  :wanker:

http://twitter.com/myles_cb/status/1298231299166089216?s=20       
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 276


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:44:54 PM »
aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and repeated attempts of bribery. 

Any one of us would be doing stir .. I hope this big headed cunt gets some time
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 518


« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:48:44 PM »
He will have to be extradited. Perhaps he just sums up the chav scum that now infest football.
tunstall
Posts: 3 672


« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:48:51 PM »
Playing for Man U is punishment enough
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 290

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:23:19 PM »
21 MONTHS SUSPENDED SENTANCE  🙄🙄🙄
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
RedSteel
Posts: 9 716

UTB


« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:25:00 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:23:19 PM
21 MONTHS SUSPENDED SENTANCE  🙄🙄🙄

Would have laughed my footballs off if he had been given a custodial  :alf:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 290

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:29:20 PM »



Ronnie pickering.... Who ?

Ronnie pickering.... Who?

RONNIE FUCKING PICKERING  😂😂😂
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
El Capitan
Posts: 42 926


« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:33:00 PM »
LEON FAAAAACKIN TROTSKY
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 290

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:45:28 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:33:00 PM
LEON FAAAAACKIN TROTSKY

HE COULDN'T HOLD A CANDLE TO ME BUMCAT  👎

I'D OF GOT OUT THE CAR AND RIPPED HIS STUPID GO PRO OFF HIS HELMET AND STUCK IT UP HIS ARSE 👍

YOU WOULD OF LIKED THAT BUMCAT  😂😂😂
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
ccole
Posts: 4 103


« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:28:24 PM »
Just unlucky to get the only non-bent coppers in Greece  sshhh
Pile
Posts: 40 617



« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:32:12 PM »
Quote from: ccole on Today at 07:28:24 PM
Just unlucky to get the only non-bent coppers in Greece  sshhh
Probably offered too much and made them realise what they can squeeze out of him. Hed have been better off saying he had £264.30 in his hotel safe.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 278



« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:01:10 PM »
This HM story has more holes in the Covid lockdown strategy.

