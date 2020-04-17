LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 290



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 290CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 HARRY MCGUIRE GUILTY 👍 « on: Today at 05:29:33 PM » ON 3 CHARGES 👍



BET HE GETS OFF WITH A FINE 👍 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 276





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 276THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: HARRY MCGUIRE GUILTY 👍 « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:34:03 PM »



Apparently he was giving it the big " Do You Know Who I Am " routine



http://twitter.com/myles_cb/status/1298231299166089216?s=20





Ronnie Pickering trending on Twitter cos of McGuireApparently he was giving it the big " Do You Know Who I Am " routine Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 276





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 276THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: HARRY MCGUIRE GUILTY 👍 « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:44:54 PM » aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and repeated attempts of bribery.



Any one of us would be doing stir .. I hope this big headed cunt gets some time

Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 4 518





Posts: 4 518 Re: HARRY MCGUIRE GUILTY 👍 « Reply #3 on: Today at 05:48:44 PM » He will have to be extradited. Perhaps he just sums up the chav scum that now infest football. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 290



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 290CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: HARRY MCGUIRE GUILTY 👍 « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:23:19 PM » 21 MONTHS SUSPENDED SENTANCE 🙄🙄🙄 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 290



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 290CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: HARRY MCGUIRE GUILTY 👍 « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:29:20 PM »





Ronnie pickering.... Who ?



Ronnie pickering.... Who?



RONNIE FUCKING PICKERING 😂😂😂 Ronnie pickering.... Who ?Ronnie pickering.... Who?RONNIE FUCKING PICKERING 😂😂😂 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡