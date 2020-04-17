Welcome,
August 25, 2020, 08:13:52 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com
HARRY MCGUIRE GUILTY 👍
Author
Topic: HARRY MCGUIRE GUILTY 👍 (Read 244 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 290
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
HARRY MCGUIRE GUILTY 👍
«
on:
Today
at 05:29:33 PM »
ON 3 CHARGES 👍
BET HE GETS OFF WITH A FINE 👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 1 276
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: HARRY MCGUIRE GUILTY 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:34:03 PM »
Ronnie Pickering trending on Twitter cos of McGuire
Apparently he was giving it the big " Do You Know Who I Am " routine
http://twitter.com/myles_cb/status/1298231299166089216?s=20
Re: HARRY MCGUIRE GUILTY 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:44:54 PM »
aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and repeated attempts of bribery.
Any one of us would be doing stir .. I hope this big headed cunt gets some time
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 518
Re: HARRY MCGUIRE GUILTY 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:48:44 PM »
He will have to be extradited. Perhaps he just sums up the chav scum that now infest football.
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 672
Re: HARRY MCGUIRE GUILTY 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:48:51 PM »
Playing for Man U is punishment enough
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 290
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: HARRY MCGUIRE GUILTY 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:23:19 PM »
21 MONTHS SUSPENDED SENTANCE 🙄🙄🙄
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 716
UTB
Re: HARRY MCGUIRE GUILTY 👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:25:00 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 06:23:19 PM
21 MONTHS SUSPENDED SENTANCE 🙄🙄🙄
Would have laughed my footballs off if he had been given a custodial
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 290
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: HARRY MCGUIRE GUILTY 👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:29:20 PM »
Ronnie pickering.... Who ?
Ronnie pickering.... Who?
RONNIE FUCKING PICKERING 😂😂😂
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 926
Re: HARRY MCGUIRE GUILTY 👍
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:33:00 PM »
LEON FAAAAACKIN TROTSKY
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 290
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: HARRY MCGUIRE GUILTY 👍
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:45:28 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 06:33:00 PM
LEON FAAAAACKIN TROTSKY
HE COULDN'T HOLD A CANDLE TO ME BUMCAT 👎
I'D OF GOT OUT THE CAR AND RIPPED HIS STUPID GO PRO OFF HIS HELMET AND STUCK IT UP HIS ARSE 👍
YOU WOULD OF LIKED THAT BUMCAT 😂😂😂
ccole
Offline
Posts: 4 103
Re: HARRY MCGUIRE GUILTY 👍
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 07:28:24 PM »
Just unlucky to get the only non-bent coppers in Greece
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 617
Re: HARRY MCGUIRE GUILTY 👍
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:32:12 PM »
Quote from: ccole on
Today
at 07:28:24 PM
Just unlucky to get the only non-bent coppers in Greece
Probably offered too much and made them realise what they can squeeze out of him. Hed have been better off saying he had £264.30 in his hotel safe.
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 278
Re: HARRY MCGUIRE GUILTY 👍
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 08:01:10 PM »
This HM story has more holes in the Covid lockdown strategy.
