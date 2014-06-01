Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Football Statues  (Read 62 times)
RIK MAYALL
« on: Today at 04:23:32 PM »
What the fuck.


Manchester City are erecting three statues outside the etihad, Kompany, Silva and Aguero

Should that mean Liverpool erect statues of henderson, salah and van dyke, or Chelsea erect statues of Drogba, Zola and Di Matteo?

Common day football, what a joke
BigNasty
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:38:57 PM »
I don't really see any problem with it.

 Clubs like to celebrate their greatest in this way.
Pile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:59:51 PM »
A Drogba one would fall over every time someone walked past it.
