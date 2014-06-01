Welcome,
August 25, 2020, 06:07:18 PM
Football Statues
Author
Topic: Football Statues (Read 62 times)
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 070
Football Statues
«
on:
Today
at 04:23:32 PM »
What the fuck.
Manchester City are erecting three statues outside the etihad, Kompany, Silva and Aguero
Should that mean Liverpool erect statues of henderson, salah and van dyke, or Chelsea erect statues of Drogba, Zola and Di Matteo?
Common day football, what a joke
BigNasty
Posts: 2 195
Re: Football Statues
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:38:57 PM »
I don't really see any problem with it.
Clubs like to celebrate their greatest in this way.
Pile
Posts: 40 612
Re: Football Statues
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:59:51 PM »
A Drogba one would fall over every time someone walked past it.
