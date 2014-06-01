RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 12 070





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 070Once in every lifetime

Football Statues « on: Today at 04:23:32 PM » What the fuck.





Manchester City are erecting three statues outside the etihad, Kompany, Silva and Aguero



Should that mean Liverpool erect statues of henderson, salah and van dyke, or Chelsea erect statues of Drogba, Zola and Di Matteo?



Common day football, what a joke