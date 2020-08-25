Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 25, 2020, 08:13:47 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: PLYMOUTH V BORO  (Read 262 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 290

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:14:41 PM »
  WON 0-1

BRITT 👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
BigNasty
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 195

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:41:37 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:14:41 PM
  WON 0-1

BRITT 👍
I remember going there in the 80s. Got in the ground with the Thornaby lads the night before the game who sprayed graffiti all over the stands.
Think we won 1-0 Gary parkinson got sent off
Logged
Mickgaz
**
Online Online

Posts: 91


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:51:35 PM »
I see they reckon its Fry who has to quarantine for 2 weeks for coming back from a foreign country on the covid list.Silly sod souey
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 290

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:04:56 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 05:51:35 PM
I see they reckon its Fry who has to quarantine for 2 weeks for coming back from a foreign country on the covid list.Silly sod souey


IT'S 100 %  HIM  👎

WE NEED TO SELL THE USELESS CUNT... I WOULD TAKE 5 MILL NOW  👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 977


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:45:46 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 05:51:35 PM
I see they reckon its Fry who has to quarantine for 2 weeks for coming back from a foreign country on the covid list.Silly sod souey
HE WONT BE FUCKING MISSED
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 937


View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:34:04 PM »
Bought my first ever house in Keyham overlooking Home Park.


Never saw Boro play there but Hartlepool once.

Theres always been rumours of a gay rapist in that vicinity too
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 336


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:35:19 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 07:34:04 PM
Bought my first ever house in Keyham overlooking Home Park.


Never saw Boro play there but Hartlepool once.

Theres always been rumours of a gay rapist in that vicinity too

They didn't start up at the same time as you moved in I trust?

 
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 937


View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:04:59 PM »
Just a coincidence.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 