August 25, 2020, 08:13:47 PM
PLYMOUTH V BORO
Topic: PLYMOUTH V BORO
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 290
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
PLYMOUTH V BORO
PLYMOUTH V BORO
«
on:
Today
at 03:14:41 PM »
WON 0-1
BRITT 👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
BigNasty
BigNasty
Offline
Posts: 2 195
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Re: PLYMOUTH V BORO
Re: PLYMOUTH V BORO
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:41:37 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 03:14:41 PM
WON 0-1
BRITT 👍
I remember going there in the 80s. Got in the ground with the Thornaby lads the night before the game who sprayed graffiti all over the stands.
Think we won 1-0 Gary parkinson got sent off
Mickgaz
Online
Posts: 91
Re: PLYMOUTH V BORO
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:51:35 PM »
I see they reckon its Fry who has to quarantine for 2 weeks for coming back from a foreign country on the covid list.Silly sod
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 290
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: PLYMOUTH V BORO
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:04:56 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 05:51:35 PM
I see they reckon its Fry who has to quarantine for 2 weeks for coming back from a foreign country on the covid list.Silly sod
IT'S 100 % HIM 👎
WE NEED TO SELL THE USELESS CUNT... I WOULD TAKE 5 MILL NOW 👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
monkeyman
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 977
Re: PLYMOUTH V BORO
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:45:46 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 05:51:35 PM
I see they reckon its Fry who has to quarantine for 2 weeks for coming back from a foreign country on the covid list.Silly sod
HE WONT BE FUCKING MISSED
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 3 937
Re: PLYMOUTH V BORO
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:34:04 PM »
Bought my first ever house in Keyham overlooking Home Park.
Never saw Boro play there but Hartlepool once.
Theres always been rumours of a gay rapist in that vicinity too
Tory Cunt
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 336
Pack o cunts
Re: PLYMOUTH V BORO
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:35:19 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 07:34:04 PM
Bought my first ever house in Keyham overlooking Home Park.
Never saw Boro play there but Hartlepool once.
Theres always been rumours of a gay rapist in that vicinity too
They didn't start up at the same time as you moved in I trust?
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 3 937
Re: PLYMOUTH V BORO
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:04:59 PM »
Just a coincidence.
Tory Cunt
Loading...