August 25, 2020, 06:07:13 PM
PLYMOUTH V BORO
Author
Topic: PLYMOUTH V BORO
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 285
PLYMOUTH V BORO
Today
at 03:14:41 PM »
WON 0-1
BRITT 👍
BigNasty
Posts: 2 195
Re: PLYMOUTH V BORO
Today
at 04:41:37 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 03:14:41 PM
WON 0-1
BRITT 👍
I remember going there in the 80s. Got in the ground with the Thornaby lads the night before the game who sprayed graffiti all over the stands.
Think we won 1-0 Gary parkinson got sent off
Mickgaz
Posts: 91
Re: PLYMOUTH V BORO
Today
at 05:51:35 PM »
I see they reckon its Fry who has to quarantine for 2 weeks for coming back from a foreign country on the covid list.Silly sod
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 285
Re: PLYMOUTH V BORO
Today
at 06:04:56 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 05:51:35 PM
I see they reckon its Fry who has to quarantine for 2 weeks for coming back from a foreign country on the covid list.Silly sod
IT'S 100 % HIM 👎
WE NEED TO SELL THE USELESS CUNT... I WOULD TAKE 5 MILL NOW 👍
