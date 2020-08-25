LEON TROTSKY

PLYMOUTH V BORO « on: Today at 03:14:41 PM » WON 0-1

BRITT 👍



Re: PLYMOUTH V BORO « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:41:37 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:14:41 PM WON 0-1

BRITT 👍



BRITT 👍

I remember going there in the 80s. Got in the ground with the Thornaby lads the night before the game who sprayed graffiti all over the stands.

I remember going there in the 80s. Got in the ground with the Thornaby lads the night before the game who sprayed graffiti all over the stands.

Think we won 1-0 Gary parkinson got sent off

Re: PLYMOUTH V BORO « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:51:35 PM » I see they reckon its Fry who has to quarantine for 2 weeks for coming back from a foreign country on the covid list.Silly sod