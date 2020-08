Itís like the modern day classroom.



Little Joe in year 9 tells Ms Smith to fuck off in the classroom and she is encouraged to forgive and forget.



Smack the little fuckers hard and bring back some discipline



If that does not work hit parents with fines



The odd thing is it was the teachers who campaiged to do away with discipline.Just like you see Feminists & queers now campaiging agains "Islamaphobia" - seemingly ignorant of the fact that under a muzzie regime their lives would be made hell.