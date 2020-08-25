Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Government Scientist Admits Lockdown Was a -Monumental Mistake on a Global Scale
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 11:02:56 AM »
Infectious diseases expert and University of Edinburgh professor Mark Woolhouse acknowledged that the decision to lockdown in March was a crude measure that was enacted because we couldnt think of anything better to do.

Lockdown was a panic measure and I believe history will say trying to control Covid-19 through lockdown was a monumental mistake on a global scale, the cure was worse than the disease, said Woolhouse, who is now calling on the government to unlock society before more damage is done.

I never want to see national lockdown again, he added. It was always a temporary measure that simply delayed the stage of the epidemic we see now. It was never going to change anything fundamentally.

The professor asserts that the impact of the response to coronavirus will be worse than the virus itself.

I believe the harm lockdown is doing to our education, health care access, and broader aspects of our economy and society will turn out to be at least as great as the harm done by COVID-19, said Woolhouse.

Richard Sullivan, professor of cancer at Kings College London, previously warned that there will be more excess cancer deaths over the next 5 years than the number of people who die from coronavirus in the UK due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus lockdown, which is preventing cancer victims from getting treatment.

Figures also show that there were more excess deaths during the 2017-18 flu season (around 50,000) than the total number of people in the UK who have died from coronavirus (41,433).

However, a survey conducted last month found that Brits thought around 7 per cent of the population, 5 million people, had been killed by COVID-19.


OH  sshhh sshhh sshhh sshhh
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:45:55 AM »
Logged
ccole
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:03:14 PM »
Do we know how many 'Government Scientists' though lock down was the right thing to do? 
Logged
Gramsci
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:19:44 PM »
Interestingly this is the same scientist who previously said that one of the measures that could be taken to prevent the spread of infection was a more severe form of lockdown that was adopted by China 

Woodhouse claimed there are alternative approaches that could be taken to reduce the number of new cases.
One example, he said, would be for the government to implement an extreme lockdown similar to the one imposed in China.
Logged
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:20:39 PM »
Teachers will do anything not to go to work. Lazy lefty shitstains.
Logged
Gramsci
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:28:42 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 12:20:39 PM
Teachers will do anything not to go to work. Lazy lefty shitstains.


Ooooof I love the relevance of your reasoned response there. Gold star for you  :like:
Logged
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:34:55 PM »
Thanks for noticing the subtext Teacher Gramsci. You lazy lefty shitstain.
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:36:19 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 12:34:55 PM
Thanks for noticing the subtext Teacher Gramsci. You lazy lefty shitstain.

You've got his number like  mcl
Logged
Gramsci
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:37:57 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 12:34:55 PM
Thanks for noticing the subtext Teacher Gramsci. You lazy lefty shitstain.

You seem awful angry at a post that someone you don't know has made on a message board. What's the story there fella?
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:45:02 PM »
 :stairlift:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Gramsci
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:53:18 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:45:02 PM
:stairlift:

Are you saying Pally is Capio? 
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:10:52 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 12:20:39 PM
Teachers will do anything not to go to work. Lazy lefty shitstains.

 :like: :like:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
