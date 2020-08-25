Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 25, 2020
Topic: This Stewart gadge- time to tell him to do one!
Holgateoldskool
« on: Today at 07:26:08 AM »
Its apparent he is playing us off against other clubs- fine. Doesnt really show a strong desire to play for us. Championship plodder thinks hes a superstar! Tell him to do one, Neil, his desire for joining us appears worse than zero. Tosser
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:46:39 AM »
It certainly looks like he is waiting it out to see if any more offers come in.



 :wanker:
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:48:24 AM »
Let me get this right. A professional footballer who is about to commit several years of his and his families life with no tie to our club, is putting his own interests firsts? What a monster.

People need to realise there is no loyalty in football, other than the fans. The clubs fuck the players and the players fuck the clubs. If you reach terms and they do the best they can whilst they are here, that is all you can ask for,
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:57:07 AM »
Let me get this right. A clubs planning is put on hold until a precious little soul takes ages to decide. So ok for him to take his time and halt any movement for another Target?

Equally if he cant decide it is our prerogative to bin the interest and move on to someone who shows a greater desire. Football players need to wake up and smell the coffee- fast!
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:02:53 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:48:24 AM
Let me get this right. A professional footballer who is about to commit several years of his and his families life with no tie to our club, is putting his own interests firsts? What a monster.

People need to realise there is no loyalty in football, other than the fans. The clubs fuck the players and the players fuck the clubs. If you reach terms and they do the best they can whilst they are here, that is all you can ask for,

Or more likely a gluttonous agent has seen a chance to maximise he ill-deserved percentage by playing clubs off against each other for bang average players in a time when big deals are few and far between.
Honest, decent professionals still overrule agents if they are satisfied with a fair deal.
If this 5 out of 10 player is in step with a greedy agent trying to squeeze extras out of clubs that can ill afford it he should indeed be told to "do one".
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:07:59 AM »
HE IS NOT THE ANSWER  👎

A FUCKING FRENCH MERCENARY  👎😠👎

YOU NEED A GOOD OLD ENGLISH CENTRE FORWARD IN THIS LEAGUE  👍
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:42:20 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 08:57:07 AM
Let me get this right. A clubs planning is put on hold until a precious little soul takes ages to decide. So ok for him to take his time and halt any movement for another Target?

Equally if he cant decide it is our prerogative to bin the interest and move on to someone who shows a greater desire. Football players need to wake up and smell the coffee- fast!


They don't though do they? They've behaved like this for 30 years. Us fans need to wake up to the reality,
