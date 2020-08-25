Let me get this right. A professional footballer who is about to commit several years of his and his families life with no tie to our club, is putting his own interests firsts? What a monster.
People need to realise there is no loyalty in football, other than the fans. The clubs fuck the players and the players fuck the clubs. If you reach terms and they do the best they can whilst they are here, that is all you can ask for,
Or more likely a gluttonous agent has seen a chance to maximise he ill-deserved percentage by playing clubs off against each other for bang average players in a time when big deals are few and far between.
Honest, decent professionals still overrule agents if they are satisfied with a fair deal.
If this 5 out of 10 player is in step with a greedy agent trying to squeeze extras out of clubs that can ill afford it he should indeed be told to "do one".