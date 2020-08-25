Its apparent he is playing us off against other clubs- fine. Doesnt really show a strong desire to play for us. Championship plodder thinks hes a superstar! Tell him to do one, Neil, his desire for joining us appears worse than zero. Tosser

It certainly looks like he is waiting it out to see if any more offers come in.

Let me get this right. A professional footballer who is about to commit several years of his and his families life with no tie to our club, is putting his own interests firsts? What a monster. People need to realise there is no loyalty in football, other than the fans. The clubs fuck the players and the players fuck the clubs. If you reach terms and they do the best they can whilst they are here, that is all you can ask for,

Let me get this right. A clubs planning is put on hold until a precious little soul takes ages to decide. So ok for him to take his time and halt any movement for another Target? Equally if he cant decide it is our prerogative to bin the interest and move on to someone who shows a greater desire. Football players need to wake up and smell the coffee- fast!