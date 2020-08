Holgateoldskool

Online



Posts: 1 384





Posts: 1 384

This Stewart gadge- time to tell him to do one! « on: Today at 07:26:08 AM » Itís apparent he is playing us off against other clubs- fine. Doesnít really show a strong desire to play for us. Championship plodder thinks heís a superstar! Tell him to do one, Neil, his desire for joining us appears worse than zero. Tosser