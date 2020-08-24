Welcome,
August 26, 2020, 01:57:40 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
OI TOWZ
Author
Topic: OI TOWZ
RiversideRifle
OI TOWZ
«
on:
August 24, 2020, 11:02:31 PM »
Where you at ya camel bothering cunt
towz
Re: OI TOWZ
«
Reply #1 on:
August 24, 2020, 11:22:08 PM »
Here why like?
towz
Re: OI TOWZ
«
Reply #2 on:
August 24, 2020, 11:27:30 PM »
I've been having a bit of a boozy do celebrating my 40th by the way
Skinz
Re: OI TOWZ
«
Reply #3 on:
August 24, 2020, 11:40:37 PM »
CapsDave
Re: OI TOWZ
«
Reply #4 on:
August 24, 2020, 11:44:11 PM »
Old cunt.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RiversideRifle
Re: OI TOWZ
«
Reply #5 on:
August 24, 2020, 11:46:12 PM »
Quote from: towz on August 24, 2020, 11:27:30 PM
I've been having a bit of a boozy do celebrating my 40th by the way
Happy birthday me owld fruit
towz
Re: OI TOWZ
«
Reply #6 on:
August 24, 2020, 11:46:51 PM »
1 week on the piss completed, fucked now like. Walked from glaisdale to Whitby on satda with pints all the way
Johnny Thunder
Re: OI TOWZ
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 05:21:48 AM »
Happy Birthday ye cunt.
RedSteel
Re: OI TOWZ
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 08:29:15 AM »
You owld fruit
Bill Buxton
Re: OI TOWZ
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:05:25 AM »
You ought to lay off the fermented camel piss.
towz
Re: OI TOWZ
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 11:26:40 PM »
Just had another 10 pints. I don't give a fuck
towz
Re: OI TOWZ
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 11:26:46 PM »
Just had another 10 pints. I don't give a fuck
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: OI TOWZ
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 11:45:32 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 11:26:46 PM
Just had another 10 pints. I don't give a fuck
You can say that again.
towz
Re: OI TOWZ
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 11:48:17 PM »
What? Ya big poof
RiversideRifle
Re: OI TOWZ
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 11:49:40 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 11:48:17 PM
What? Ya big poof
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: OI TOWZ
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 11:52:27 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 11:26:40 PM
Just had another 10 pints. I don't give a fuck
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 11:26:46 PM
Just had another 10 pints. I don't give a fuck
You fucking drunk old twat!
towz
Re: OI TOWZ
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 11:56:04 PM »
Bollocks ya cunts
Skinz
Re: OI TOWZ
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 01:05:06 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 11:56:04 PM
Bollocks ya cunts
You love us all really
