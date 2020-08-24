RiversideRifle

Posts: 585 OI TOWZ « on: August 24, 2020, 11:02:31 PM » Where you at ya camel bothering cunt Logged

towz

Posts: 8 990 Re: OI TOWZ « Reply #2 on: August 24, 2020, 11:27:30 PM » I've been having a bit of a boozy do celebrating my 40th by the way Logged

CapsDave

Posts: 5 183 Re: OI TOWZ « Reply #4 on: August 24, 2020, 11:44:11 PM »



Old cunt. Logged



towz

Posts: 8 990 Re: OI TOWZ « Reply #6 on: August 24, 2020, 11:46:51 PM » 1 week on the piss completed, fucked now like. Walked from glaisdale to Whitby on satda with pints all the way Logged

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 665Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: OI TOWZ « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:21:48 AM »













Happy Birthday ye cunt. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

RedSteel

UTB





Posts: 9 717UTB Re: OI TOWZ « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:29:15 AM » You owld fruit Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 4 518 Re: OI TOWZ « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:05:25 AM » You ought to lay off the fermented camel piss. Logged

towz

Posts: 8 990 Re: OI TOWZ « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:26:40 PM » Just had another 10 pints. I don't give a fuck Logged

towz

towz

Posts: 8 990 Re: OI TOWZ « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:48:17 PM » What? Ya big poof Logged