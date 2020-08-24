Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 26, 2020, 12:08:57 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: OI TOWZ  (Read 284 times)
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 585


View Profile
« on: August 24, 2020, 11:02:31 PM »
Where you at ya camel bothering cunt 
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 990


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: August 24, 2020, 11:22:08 PM »
Here why like?
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 990


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: August 24, 2020, 11:27:30 PM »
I've been having a bit of a boozy do celebrating my 40th by the way
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 445


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: August 24, 2020, 11:40:37 PM »
 :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 183


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: August 24, 2020, 11:44:11 PM »
Old cunt.

 :beer:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 585


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: August 24, 2020, 11:46:12 PM »
Quote from: towz on August 24, 2020, 11:27:30 PM
I've been having a bit of a boozy do celebrating my 40th by the way


Happy birthday me owld fruit 
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 990


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: August 24, 2020, 11:46:51 PM »
1 week on the piss completed, fucked now like. Walked from glaisdale to Whitby on satda with pints all the way
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 665


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:21:48 AM »
Happy Birthday ye cunt.


 :beer:



 jc
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 717

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:29:15 AM »
You owld fruit  :ponce:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 518


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:05:25 AM »
You ought to lay off the fermented camel piss.
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 990


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:26:40 PM »
Just had another 10 pints. I don't give a fuck
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 990


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:26:46 PM »
Just had another 10 pints. I don't give a fuck
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 044



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:45:32 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:26:46 PM
Just had another 10 pints. I don't give a fuck

You can say that again.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 990


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:48:17 PM »
What? Ya big poof
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 585


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:49:40 PM »
 
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:48:17 PM
What? Ya big poof


 mick
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 044



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:52:27 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:26:40 PM
Just had another 10 pints. I don't give a fuck

Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:26:46 PM
Just had another 10 pints. I don't give a fuck

You fucking drunk old twat! 

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 990


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:56:04 PM »
 :beer: Bollocks ya cunts
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 