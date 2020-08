sockets



Online



Posts: 1 263





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 263THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Carp Lives Matter « on: Today at 04:17:25 PM »



Not a fucking chance would I consider taking a common / mirror carp home to eat



These locals somewhere down south suspect the fishmonger here has been getting supplied from local lakes with carp .









The en richer fishmonger reckons he buys em in from France





Looks to me like they are emptying our lakes of carp





watch :





http://twitter.com/VinnieSullivan_/status/1297821869765201920?s=20 Caught loads of carp in my time like a few lads off here we love a bit of freshwater anglingNot a fucking chance would I consider taking a common / mirror carp home to eatThese locals somewhere down south suspect the fishmonger here has been getting supplied from local lakes with carp .The en richer fishmonger reckons he buys em in from FranceLooks to me like they are emptying our lakes of carpwatch : Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Iíll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..